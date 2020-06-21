All apartments in Del City
Last updated June 4 2020 at 10:56 PM

4706 Loch Lane

4706 Loch Ln · (405) 655-5455
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

4706 Loch Ln, Del City, OK 73115

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$970

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 900 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Affordable townhome in the quiet gated addition of Stonehaven located in Del City, Oklahoma. Great location for those who work at Tinker Air Force Base. Close to shopping, fine dining, and easy access to highways. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom one-story offers a 1 car garage with washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances that include an electric stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Bedrooms have large closets. Laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, and a fenced backyard. Don’t miss out! Call 405-605-6445 today to schedule a viewing!

Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4706 Loch Lane have any available units?
4706 Loch Lane has a unit available for $970 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4706 Loch Lane have?
Some of 4706 Loch Lane's amenities include w/d hookup, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4706 Loch Lane currently offering any rent specials?
4706 Loch Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4706 Loch Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 4706 Loch Lane is pet friendly.
Does 4706 Loch Lane offer parking?
Yes, 4706 Loch Lane does offer parking.
Does 4706 Loch Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4706 Loch Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4706 Loch Lane have a pool?
No, 4706 Loch Lane does not have a pool.
Does 4706 Loch Lane have accessible units?
No, 4706 Loch Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 4706 Loch Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4706 Loch Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 4706 Loch Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 4706 Loch Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
