4706 Loch Lane

Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors microwave range w/d hookup stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Affordable townhome in the quiet gated addition of Stonehaven located in Del City, Oklahoma. Great location for those who work at Tinker Air Force Base. Close to shopping, fine dining, and easy access to highways. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom one-story offers a 1 car garage with washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances that include an electric stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Bedrooms have large closets. Laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, and a fenced backyard. Don’t miss out! Call 405-605-6445 today to schedule a viewing!



Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.