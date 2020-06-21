4706 Loch Lane

Amenities
Affordable townhome in the quiet gated addition of Stonehaven located in Del City, Oklahoma. Great location for those who work at Tinker Air Force Base. Close to shopping, fine dining, and easy access to highways. 2 bedroom 1 bathroom one-story offers a 1 car garage with washer and dryer connections. Open floor plan with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances that include an electric stove, built-in microwave, and dishwasher. Bedrooms have large closets. Laminate wood floors, ceiling fans, and a fenced backyard. Don’t miss out! Call 405-605-6445 today to schedule a viewing!
Rental Terms: Rent: $970, Application Fee: $30, Security Deposit: $500, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.