Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal microwave oven range Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

418 N Oak St Available 08/14/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Duplex in Crescent! - Comfort living in style!!! Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex near the Frontier Country Historic Center!



Kitchen includes stove/oven, dishwasher and Built in~ microwave. Carpet and Tile throughout, this Cozy duplex has all the charm at a great price!



