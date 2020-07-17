All apartments in Crescent
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

418 N Oak St

418 N Oak St · (405) 463-0040
Location

418 N Oak St, Crescent, OK 73028

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 418 N Oak St · Avail. Aug 14

$750

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1100 sqft

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
418 N Oak St Available 08/14/20 Lovely 3 Bedroom Duplex in Crescent! - Comfort living in style!!! Great 3 bedroom, 1 bath duplex near the Frontier Country Historic Center!

Kitchen includes stove/oven, dishwasher and Built in~ microwave. Carpet and Tile throughout, this Cozy duplex has all the charm at a great price!

Go to www.rently.com to schedule a personal showing! (Once available)

To apply for this home to be yours: www.enterprisesrpm.com

***Brokers make an effort to deliver accurate information, but perspective applicant(s)/tenant(s) should independently verify information on which they will rely in a transaction. All properties are subject to prior lease closing, change or withdrawal. Neither RPME nor any listing broker shall be responsible for any typographical errors, misinformation, or misprints, and they shall be held totally harmless from any damages arising from reliance upon this data. This data is provided exclusively for consumers’ personal, non-commercial use and may not be used for any purpose other than to identify prospective properties they may be interested in leasing.***

(RLNE5891189)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

