Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

17 NW Millcreek Rd.

17 NW Millcreek Rd · (580) 353-7326
Location

17 NW Millcreek Rd, Comanche County, OK 73505

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 17 NW Millcreek Rd. · Avail. now

$1,500

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 2172 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
- LOWER DEPOSITS FOR APPLICANTS WITH STELLAR CREDIT, RENTAL HISTORY & DEBT TO INCOME RATIO!
This is a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with a 2 car garage located in Pecan Valley South. The home has new appliances to include a stove, a fridge, a dishwasher and a microwave, 2 living areas, a fireplace, washer and dryer hookups, CHA, a covered patio, a storm cellar and a privacy fenced yard. $250 non-refundable pet fee per pet with restrictions. One year lease required. Housing guidelines apply in regards to family size. Active Military persons receive refund of application fee if approved and enter a lease agreement.

Capuccio Dream Homes Realty
2801 SW Lee Blvd.
Lawton, OK
580-353-7326

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

