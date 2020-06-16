Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel carpet

2810 Pittsburg Street Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Broken Arrow - *Pre-Leasing*



Available to view on July 14th!



Enjoy a beautiful newer 1521 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with hook-ups, two-car garage, landscaping, covered patio and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank and carpet. This home also has a wooden privacy fence!!!



Oak Creek community is located just minutes from Creek and Muskogee Turnpikes. Also,convenient to Northeastern University and the Liberty Bike Trail.



Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent.



(RLNE4939981)