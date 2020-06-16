All apartments in Broken Arrow
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2810 Pittsburg Street

2810 E Pittsburg St · (800) 314-4490
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2810 E Pittsburg St, Broken Arrow, OK 74014

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2810 Pittsburg Street · Avail. Jul 14

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1521 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
2810 Pittsburg Street Available 07/14/20 *Pre-Leasing* Three Bedroom | Two Bath Rental Home in Broken Arrow - *Pre-Leasing*

Available to view on July 14th!

Enjoy a beautiful newer 1521 sq ft home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, laundry room with hook-ups, two-car garage, landscaping, covered patio and a spacious open floor plan with luxury vinyl plank and carpet. This home also has a wooden privacy fence!!!

Oak Creek community is located just minutes from Creek and Muskogee Turnpikes. Also,convenient to Northeastern University and the Liberty Bike Trail.

Ask us about our Hometown Hero Program and how you can get $200 off your first months rent.

BEWARE OF LEASING FRAUD! If you believe someone else is trying to rent you this home or have any questions regarding leasing fraud, please contact us at 800.314.4490 or email us at info@amerirg.com.

(RLNE4939981)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2810 Pittsburg Street have any available units?
2810 Pittsburg Street has a unit available for $1,195 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 2810 Pittsburg Street have?
Some of 2810 Pittsburg Street's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2810 Pittsburg Street currently offering any rent specials?
2810 Pittsburg Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2810 Pittsburg Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2810 Pittsburg Street is pet friendly.
Does 2810 Pittsburg Street offer parking?
Yes, 2810 Pittsburg Street does offer parking.
Does 2810 Pittsburg Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2810 Pittsburg Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2810 Pittsburg Street have a pool?
No, 2810 Pittsburg Street does not have a pool.
Does 2810 Pittsburg Street have accessible units?
No, 2810 Pittsburg Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2810 Pittsburg Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2810 Pittsburg Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2810 Pittsburg Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2810 Pittsburg Street does not have units with air conditioning.
