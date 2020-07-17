All apartments in Bethany
Last updated July 17 2020 at 12:10 AM

4311 North College Avenue

4311 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4311 North College Avenue, Bethany, OK 73008

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
carport
air conditioning
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
carport
on-site laundry
parking
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Bethany School District! Walk to Bethany Schools, Southern Nazarene University, and Downtown Bethany! Featuring neutral paint throughout, wood vinyl plank flooring and carpet, white cabinetry, and a carport! The master has it's own bathroom. The kitchen includes a gas range and refrigerator. Laundry room with storage and connections for a washer and (gas or electric option) dryer. Basement for storage! Rent is $1050 per month and deposit is $1050. Tenant is responsible for utilities and yard maintenance. Pets accepted. To schedule a showing and apply online, visit integrityokc.com.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4311 North College Avenue have any available units?
4311 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Bethany, OK.
How much is rent in Bethany, OK?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Bethany Rent Report.
What amenities does 4311 North College Avenue have?
Some of 4311 North College Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4311 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4311 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4311 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4311 North College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4311 North College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4311 North College Avenue offers parking.
Does 4311 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4311 North College Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4311 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 4311 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4311 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4311 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4311 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4311 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
