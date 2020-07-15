37849 Second Street 1 Lower

Amenities
Unit 1 Lower Available 08/01/20 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Willoughby - Property Id: 64486
OPEN HOUSE
Saturday, July 18th, between 12:30-1:30pm
Available August 1, 2020
No Private Showings.
2 year lease required (One year lease for an additional 10% monthly charge)
Pets Okay for a $50 a Month Fee
This apartment is the lower unit of a duplex, conveniently located minutes from historic downtown Willoughby. This unit is updated with new fixtures, flooring, and windows. With access to the plentiful green space of the property, entertaining and outdoor living can be enjoyed with friends and family. This apartment is packed with amenities, and offers ease of access to highways, restaurants, and shops.
Credit, Eviction and Criminal Background Check Required
Employment and Wages will be Verified
Monthly Income must be 3-4 x's the Monthly Rent
Security Deposit and 1st Months' Rent are due Prior to move in.
Smoking is prohibited
No Dogs Allowed
