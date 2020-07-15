37849 Second Street 1 Lower

Amenities

Unit 1 Lower Available 08/01/20 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Willoughby - Property Id: 64486



OPEN HOUSE

Saturday, July 18th, between 12:30-1:30pm



Available August 1, 2020



No Private Showings.

2 year lease required (One year lease for an additional 10% monthly charge)

Pets Okay for a $50 a Month Fee



Visit our website for all requirements and to apply

http://www.fmmrentals.com/rental-information/



This apartment is the lower unit of a duplex, conveniently located minutes from historic downtown Willoughby. This unit is updated with new fixtures, flooring, and windows. With access to the plentiful green space of the property, entertaining and outdoor living can be enjoyed with friends and family. This apartment is packed with amenities, and offers ease of access to highways, restaurants, and shops.



Credit, Eviction and Criminal Background Check Required

Employment and Wages will be Verified

Monthly Income must be 3-4 x's the Monthly Rent

Security Deposit and 1st Months' Rent are due Prior to move in.

Smoking is prohibited

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64486

Property Id 64486



No Dogs Allowed



