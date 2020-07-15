All apartments in Willoughby
37849 Second Street 1 Lower

37849 2nd Street · (440) 345-6366
Location

37849 2nd Street, Willoughby, OH 44094

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit Unit 1 Lower · Avail. Aug 1

$750

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
Unit 1 Lower Available 08/01/20 1 Bed / 1 Bath in Willoughby - Property Id: 64486

OPEN HOUSE
Saturday, July 18th, between 12:30-1:30pm

Available August 1, 2020

No Private Showings.
2 year lease required (One year lease for an additional 10% monthly charge)
Pets Okay for a $50 a Month Fee

Visit our website for all requirements and to apply
http://www.fmmrentals.com/rental-information/

This apartment is the lower unit of a duplex, conveniently located minutes from historic downtown Willoughby. This unit is updated with new fixtures, flooring, and windows. With access to the plentiful green space of the property, entertaining and outdoor living can be enjoyed with friends and family. This apartment is packed with amenities, and offers ease of access to highways, restaurants, and shops.

Credit, Eviction and Criminal Background Check Required
Employment and Wages will be Verified
Monthly Income must be 3-4 x's the Monthly Rent
Security Deposit and 1st Months' Rent are due Prior to move in.
Smoking is prohibited
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/64486
Property Id 64486

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5898175)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 37849 Second Street 1 Lower have any available units?
37849 Second Street 1 Lower has a unit available for $750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 37849 Second Street 1 Lower have?
Some of 37849 Second Street 1 Lower's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 37849 Second Street 1 Lower currently offering any rent specials?
37849 Second Street 1 Lower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 37849 Second Street 1 Lower pet-friendly?
Yes, 37849 Second Street 1 Lower is pet friendly.
Does 37849 Second Street 1 Lower offer parking?
No, 37849 Second Street 1 Lower does not offer parking.
Does 37849 Second Street 1 Lower have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 37849 Second Street 1 Lower offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 37849 Second Street 1 Lower have a pool?
No, 37849 Second Street 1 Lower does not have a pool.
Does 37849 Second Street 1 Lower have accessible units?
No, 37849 Second Street 1 Lower does not have accessible units.
Does 37849 Second Street 1 Lower have units with dishwashers?
No, 37849 Second Street 1 Lower does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 37849 Second Street 1 Lower have units with air conditioning?
No, 37849 Second Street 1 Lower does not have units with air conditioning.
