127 Apartments for rent in Willoughby Hills, OH with parking

Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
$
40 Units Available
Pine Ridge Apartments
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$925
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
This community offers unique amenities such as a movie theater, sundeck, garage parking and resident lounge. Units feature plush carpeting, renovated suites and private patios/balconies. Gully Brook Park and Manakiki Golf Course are both nearby.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 10 at 08:15pm
10 Units Available
The Village at Pine Ridge
2252 Par Lane, Willoughby Hills, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,490
1136 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,050
1826 sqft
One-, two-, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes in Willoughby Hills. Many community amenities, including heated indoor saltwater pool, children's playground, resident movie theater, and car care center.
Results within 1 mile of Willoughby Hills

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
29127 Euclid Ave
29127 Euclid Avenue, Wickliffe, OH
Studio
$1,200
1700 sqft
1700 sq ft super clean space could be office or retail, ideal for coffee shop, great parking and signage available. High Traffic count!

1 of 28

Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
1396 E. 264th Street
1396 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1120 sqft
Results within 5 miles of Willoughby Hills
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
$
8 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Residences at Cornerstone
18231 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$897
873 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,116
987 sqft
Now Accepting Applications, Call Today! Residences at Cornerstone is the place you need to see! Only minutes away from Downtown Cleveland, the Green Light Shopping Plaza and steps from the RTA Red Line, Residences at Cornerstone has been
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 03:42am
9 Units Available
Euclid
Euclid Apartments
27181 Euclid Ave, Euclid, OH
1 Bedroom
$822
555 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1002 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,073
1122 sqft
At Euclid Apartments we offer affordable prices for quality living with not hidden fees. You won't find anything like it around. Our community provides clean and meticulously maintained 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom apartments and townhomes.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
27 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Coppertree Apartments
1414 Som Center Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$820
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$965
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,365
1379 sqft
Large community featuring newly upgraded units with air conditioning. Right off I-271 near Gates Mills Place and Mayfield Heights City Park. Community amenities include pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 13 at 01:00am
7 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Pepperwood Townhomes & Gardens
1432 Golden Gate Blvd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
533 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1000 sqft
Units feature exposed brick walls, newly updated suites and walkout patios. There's also a picnic area, garage parking, party room and heated pool. The Eastgate Shopping Center and Hillcrest Hospital are nearby.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:43am
15 Units Available
Euclid - Green
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$670
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:29am
38 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Arbor Court
6500 Maplewood Rd, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
863 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,169
1125 sqft
Shady comfort in a friendly community. Situated in charming Mayfield Heights, Arbor Court offers the ideal combination of comfort, convenience and affordability.
Verified

1 of 4

Last updated July 13 at 12:19am
6 Units Available
The Village at Mayfield
919 Aintree Park Dr, Mayfield, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1140 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Village at Mayfield Apartments for rent in Mayfield Village OH, a charming community of red brick apartment homes nestled on 18 acres of mature trees and beautifully landscaped grounds.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:08am
4 Units Available
Mayfield Heights
Wynwood Apartments
6700 Larchmont Dr, Mayfield Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$889
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
900 sqft
Welcome Home\nThese luxurious garden apartments come with every modern amenity. Wynwood Apartments is conveniently located near the areas best shopping and finest restaurants.

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4482 Liberty Rd
4482 Liberty Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod. 3 bedrooms up , all with fresh paint and new carpet. Updated bathroom and kitchen , all neutral colors. The first floor has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace.

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Mayfield Heights
1446 Som Center Rd
1446 S.O.M. Center Road, Mayfield Heights, OH
Studio
$2,500
2200 sqft
HIGH visibility location across the street from Eastgate Mall, right on Som Center. This space is about 2000 sq. ft. Other spaces available, starting at $15/sf per year up to 5,000 sq. ft.

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
916 East 214th St
916 East 214th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1170 sqft
916 E 214th St, Euclid - 3 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home $975 Rent / $975 Deposit $25 application fee per adult PETS OK NO SMOKING/NO SEC 8/NO CMHA 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All applicants are required to fill out

1 of 28

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
876 East 209th St
876 East 209th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$945
1092 sqft
876 E 209th, Euclid - 3 bed 1 bath bungalow home w/ sun porch! $945 Rent / $945 Deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pet 15-20 lbs OK NO CMHA / NO SEC 8 / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All applicants are

1 of 32

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
350 East 232nd St
350 East 232nd Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$900
1075 sqft
1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
414 East 222nd St
414 East 222nd Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$750
1026 sqft
414-416 E 222nd St (Up), Euclid - 2 bed 1 bath unit of 2 family home! $750 rent / $750 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pet 15-20 lbs OK NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

1 of 9

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1877 Temblethurst Rd
1877 Temblethurst Road, South Euclid, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1152 sqft
Sweet Cape Cod on Prime Street in South Euclid! Two bedrooms on first and two up, each floor with a full bath, totally redone! Hardwood floors, updated kitchen with adjacent dining area.

1 of 23

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
1259 Churchill Rd
1259 Churchill Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1386 sqft
Three bedroom/two full bath home in a great neighborhood located near many amenities. Wonderful loft and/or master on the second floor with carpet throughout and surrounding wood walls.

1 of 1

Last updated July 13 at 04:18am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
384 East 264th Street
384 East 264th Street, Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1200 sqft
Single family home in Euclid with 2 bedrooms on the main floor and a finished attic for extra space - could be a playroom or office space. It has beautiful hardwood floors throughout and a large living area. Eat in kitchen with built in cabinets.

1 of 35

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet

1 of 26

Last updated July 13 at 03:47am
1 Unit Available
5034 South Barton Rd
5034 South Barton Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1404 sqft
Great Location and Neighborhood! Beautiful Four Bedroom and 2 Full Bathroom Home! Recently Redone Kitchen and Bathrooms! Includes Cabinets, Counter Tops, and Flooring! Attached One Car Garage! Big Back Yard! Near Shopping Center and Park! This Home

1 of 17

Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
Euclid
1977 E. 224th Street
1977 East 224th Street, Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1020 sqft
3 Bed - 1 Bath Cape Cod for Rent in Euclid | Absolutely Gorgeous! - Rental Terms: - Monthly Rent: $1,100.00/mo - Security Deposit: $1,100.00 - Application Fee: $25 per applicant. - Pets permitted with a $200 non-refundable fee upfront and $20/month.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with parking in Willoughby Hills, OH

Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Willoughby Hills apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.

Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.

Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.

If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.

Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.

Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.

Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.

