apartments under 900
Last updated July 13 2020 at 3:56 PM
63 Apartments under $900 for rent in Westerville, OH
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
Silvertree at Little Turtle
5350 Silverthorne Rd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$800
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$840
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
800 sqft
Welcome home to Silvertree at Little Turtle. Our quaint community is nestled in a residential setting in Westerville, Ohio. Near Highway 270, you can enjoy the #1 retail experience in America at Easton Town Center.
22 Units Available
Worthington Highlands
Polaris Crossing
1100 Polaris Crossing Blvd, Westerville, OH
Studio
$980
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$875
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,154
949 sqft
Located in Westerville, Ohio, Polaris Crossing Apartments is a beautiful community that you would be proud to call home.
13 Units Available
Little Turtle
St Andrews and the Villas at Little Turtle
5450 Firewater Ln, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$900
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1172 sqft
VIRTUAL TOURS NOW AVAILABLE! Ask how you can get one month free on a 13 month lease! Restrictions apply* Westerville living is in high demand – snag your spot at St.
Contact for Availability
Little Turtle
Fairway Lakes
5191 Fairway Lakes Dr, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$899
2 Bedrooms
$999
A charming community with private, fenced-in yards. Pet-friendly. Minutes from Easton Town Center in the New Albany School District. Elegant interiors with granite countertops and dark wood cabinetry. Beautiful views of the water.
9 Units Available
Little Turtle
Lake Forest Apartments
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$810
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
850 sqft
Located along the Big Walnut Creek, this community is also conveniently located near Easton Town Center. Residents receive garage parking, free gym membership and have access to poolside Wi-Fi.
6 Units Available
Little Turtle
Kensington Grove Apartment Homes
4800 Lake Forest Blvd, Westerville, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1271 sqft
Convenient to I-270 and Route 161. Near Blendon Woods Metropolitan Park. Two-bedroom units in a mix of ranch-style apartments and two-level townhomes. Hardwood floors, fireplace and walk-in closets. Pet-friendly, with pool and gym.
1 Unit Available
68 Merlin Drive
68 Merlin Drive, Westerville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$895
990 sqft
Now Leasing!!! Gorgeous 2 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Condo. This Property Has An Updated Kitchen Appliances Include: Fridge, Gas Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave. The Large Living room Area Allows Access To The Private Patio.
Results within 1 mile of Westerville
9 Units Available
Walnut Creek
5930 Sunbury Rd, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$856
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$968
933 sqft
Just 15 minutes from 161, 270 and 670. Beautiful interiors with nine-foot ceilings, white trim woodwork, black appliances and spacious interiors. On-site movie theater, billiards and pool. Starbucks coffee bar available.
1 Unit Available
Strawberry Farms
Harvest Grove
5239 Harvestwood Lane, Gahanna, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$686
576 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Harvest Grove Apartments invites you to live life on your own terms. Our community has several home, community, and location advantages.
Results within 5 miles of Westerville
12 Units Available
Northern Woods
Ravine Bluff
5454 Ponderosa Dr, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$719
950 sqft
Finding an affordable apartment home that offers comfort and value is important, and you'll find that Ravine Bluff Apartments is the perfect choice.
17 Units Available
Crosswoods
Central Park
105 Radio City Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$875
695 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1208 sqft
Central Park Apartments sit in the Worthington neighborhood of Columbus, Ohio. Just a stone's throw from downtown amenities, these spacious units offerwfull-sized appliances and designer finishes.
7 Units Available
Springbourne
Springburne At Polaris
300 Springboro Ln, Columbus, OH
Studio
$895
300 sqft
1 Bedroom
$830
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Come experience the best in apartment home living at Springburne at Polaris. Our lovely community is conveniently located off Interstate 71 and Lazelle Road.
22 Units Available
Albany Commons
Albany Woods
5775 Harlem Rd, New Albany, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
1159 sqft
Tranquility awaits beyond our gates in one of New Albany's highest rated apartment communities! Albany Woods is a gated community of apartments in New Albany, Ohio, characterized by a brick look, white picket fences, manicured landscape, and
45 Units Available
Easton
Easton Commons
4011 Easton Way, Columbus, OH
Studio
$817
660 sqft
1 Bedroom
$963
956 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1250 sqft
This community is right across the street from Easton Market and Easton Town Center. Numerous amenities include hot tub, pool, valet service, 24-hour gym and much more. Recently renovated, smoke-free units have hardwood flooring.
3 Units Available
Northgate
Schrock Park
1779 Schrock Rd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$730
630 sqft
Conveniently located, just minutes from I-71 & 270, shopping, recreational facilities, movies, restaurants, and Sharon Woods Metro Park. Our residents will love our centralized location and convenience to both Polaris and Easton Shopping Centers.
4 Units Available
Northgate
Reserve at Sharon Woods
1881 Solera Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$700
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$875
1575 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Various 1-bedroom garden style and 2-bedroom townhomes with finished basements. Amenities include central air, a sparkling pool, a sundeck, newly installed oversized windows, private patios, walk-in closets and more.
Contact for Availability
Northwoods
Northwoods Apartments
99 Antelope Way, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
805 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
957 sqft
Located in Downtown Worthington. Luxury apartments offering updated interiors. Near I-71 and I-315. On-site fitness center, sand volleyball, pool, and large patios. Pet-friendly. Close to Ohio State University.
85 Units Available
Somerset
The Gardens Apartments
3701 Governors Club Blvd, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$863
678 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$974
892 sqft
Located in Columbus, close to shopping at Easton Towne Center. Apartments include new windows, cabinets, and flooring. Luxurious community offers dedicate staff, parking, pet play area, and planned social activities.
15 Units Available
The Residence at Christopher Wren Apartments
1390 Christopher Wren Dr, Gahanna, OH
1 Bedroom
$890
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,170
1182 sqft
Great location with convenient access to I-270, airport and downtown Columbus. Huge apartments with garages, silver appliances and nine-foot ceilings. Swimming pool with poolside Wi-Fi and lots of peaceful green space in the community.
16 Units Available
Trouville
Enclave at Albany Park
4955 Enclave Boulevard, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$859
598 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
949 sqft
The word home takes on new meaning at Enclave at Albany Park.
3 Units Available
Maize-Morse
Summit Park Apartments
4370 Lemarie Ct, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$690
917 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Newly Renovated Apartments in a perfect location of Columbus, Ohio
Contact for Availability
Maize-Morse
Timber Trail
2414 Timber Trail Dr N, Columbus, OH
2 Bedrooms
$865
1000 sqft
Spacious and affordable two-bedroom brick townhomes with stainless steel appliances, cherry-finished cabinets and granite countertops. Minutes from Easton, steps from COTA bus line. A secluded feeling nestled in amongst the surrounding woodlands.
Contact for Availability
Forest Park East
Westerville Park
4565 Northland Square Dr E, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$755
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
700 sqft
Close to Morse Center Shopping Center. All apartments offer contemporary kitchens with ceramic tiles and granite counters, and large bedrooms with wood floors and spacious closets. Ample parking for residents and guests.
6 Units Available
Springbourne
Sanctuary Village
149 Sanctuary Village Dr, Columbus, OH
1 Bedroom
$873
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1145 sqft
Your home should be your oasis, a little bit of peace in the turbulence of modern life. Sanctuary Village offers one and two bedroom apartments that provide just that.
