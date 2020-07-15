240 Great Oaks Trail

Amenities

We are a 48 unit apartment complex located 1/2 mile from I-76 in beautiful Wadsworth, Ohio. Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment. We offer both 1st & 2nd-floor units w/all appliances included, 24 ft. of closet w/ a 6 ft. walk-in closet for storage. The only utility the tenant is responsible for is Electric- this averages $30-40 per month. We pay for your heat, water, trash, lawn, and snow removal. All our units are cable/high-speed internet ready throughout. Choose between Spectrum or Wadsworth Cable/City Link as a provider. All buildings include laundry facilities, commercial all-glass entryways, & 24/7 lit hallways; making our property extremely safe & secure. Parking is no more than 20 feet from all entryways which also include your mailboxes.

*Minimum 12-month lease/ Minimum 21yrs of age to rent. Proof of 650 credit score & stable employment/ net minimum income is $2,100 month . No smoking/No Pets.*

Call 330 990-9294 to schedule a showing. Unit available 7/1/2020

