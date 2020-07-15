All apartments in Wadsworth
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:09 PM

240 Great Oaks Trail

240 Great Oaks Trail · (330) 990-9294
Location

240 Great Oaks Trail, Wadsworth, OH 44281
Great Oaks

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 beds, 1 bath, $725 · Avail. now

$725

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 850 sqft

Amenities

on-site laundry
garbage disposal
parking
walk in closets
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
internet access
Location, Convenience, Value! - Property Id: 60032

We are a 48 unit apartment complex located 1/2 mile from I-76 in beautiful Wadsworth, Ohio. Close to shopping, restaurants & entertainment. We offer both 1st & 2nd-floor units w/all appliances included, 24 ft. of closet w/ a 6 ft. walk-in closet for storage. The only utility the tenant is responsible for is Electric- this averages $30-40 per month. We pay for your heat, water, trash, lawn, and snow removal. All our units are cable/high-speed internet ready throughout. Choose between Spectrum or Wadsworth Cable/City Link as a provider. All buildings include laundry facilities, commercial all-glass entryways, & 24/7 lit hallways; making our property extremely safe & secure. Parking is no more than 20 feet from all entryways which also include your mailboxes.
*Minimum 12-month lease/ Minimum 21yrs of age to rent. Proof of 650 credit score & stable employment/ net minimum income is $2,100 month . No smoking/No Pets.*
Call 330 990-9294 to schedule a showing. Unit available 7/1/2020
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/60032
Property Id 60032

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5888047)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

