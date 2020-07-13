/
pet friendly apartments
14 Pet Friendly Apartments for rent in Wadsworth, OH
2 Units Available
Redwood Wadsworth
276 Acacia Ln, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,486
1329 sqft
Newer residential community right across the street from Super Walmart in Wadsworth. Features include full appliances, air conditioning, in-unit laundry facilities and spacious walk-in closets. Pet--friendly.
23 Units Available
Stratford Crossings
600 Grant Allen Way, Wadsworth, OH
1 Bedroom
$910
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,480
1161 sqft
Apartments in this smoke-free community benefit from 24-hr onsite maintenance, internet access, business center, and parking. Easy access to nearby I-76. Spacious rooms feature ceiling fans, private patio & balcony, and in-suite washer/dryers.
1 Unit Available
485 S Kaser
485 South Kaser Drive, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
1000 sqft
Available 08/01/20 updated 2 bedroom 1 Bath Duplex - Property Id: 82915 Fresh paint, new laminate floors, updated LED lighting. Well maintained 2 bedroom/1 bath duplex in a nice quiet neighborhood in Wadsworth OH.
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1371 High St., #112
1371 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1033 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom Townhome style apartment.
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1353 High St., #114
1353 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1077 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer a gorgeous, comfortable and incredibly spacious 2-bedroom Townhouse style apartment.
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1297 High St., #204
1297 High Street, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$925
1010 sqft
Big Sky Park Apartments is proud to offer an elegant, relaxing, spacious 2-bedroom garden style apartment. This garden style apartment features an open floor plan and single floor style living.
1 Unit Available
Great Oaks
1420 Reimer Rd
1420 West Reimer Road, Wadsworth, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1200 sqft
Occupancy available mid July. Highly desirable Blue Sky Ridge Apartments. Great location with shopping/freeways/restaurants nearby. Two bedrooms with one full and one 1/2 bath. Clean and neutral with kitchen upgrades including stainless appliances.
Results within 10 miles of Wadsworth
10 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,004
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,040
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Medina
4980 Green Ash Trail, Medina, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1327 sqft
Blackberry Trails by Redwood is one of Montville Township's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den space, and a private attached garage.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Orrville
1999 Redwood Drive, Orrville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
1310 sqft
Redwood® Orrville is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
1 Unit Available
624 E Hopocan Ave
624 East Hopocan Avenue, Barberton, OH
1 Bedroom
$610
One bedroom apartment - Property Id: 294053 Beautiful one bedroom apartment for rent in Barberton. Owner pays all utilities except electric. Coin operated laundry available in building. Please call to schedule a tour of this property.
1 Unit Available
Kenmore
1817 New York St
1817 New York Street, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$700
1128 sqft
Three bedroom bungalow available for LAND CONTRACT ONLY - ***PLEASE READ THE ENTIRE AD CAREFULLY AND BE SURE YOU MEET ALL QUALIFICATIONS BEFORE APPLYING OR INQUIRING*** ***THIS IS NOT A TRADITIONAL RENTAL*** Welcome to 1817 New York! A cute
1 Unit Available
281 Woodhaven Drive
281 Woodhaven Drive, Summit County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
2057 sqft
Welcome to 281 Woodhaven. Enter this spacious townhome through the front door into an inviting foyer or through the attached 2 car heated garage. The lower level offers Cherry Pergo flooring, finished rec room with an extra-large closet.
1 Unit Available
West Akron
540 Bacon Ave
540 Bacon Avenue, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$890
Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bath home - Property Id: 251448 Completely renovated 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home on the west side of Akron. Everything is new.
