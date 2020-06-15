All apartments in University Heights
Find more places like 3593 Raymont Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
University Heights, OH
/
3593 Raymont Blvd
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3593 Raymont Blvd

3593 Raymont Boulevard · (888) 396-1194
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
University Heights
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3593 Raymont Boulevard, University Heights, OH 44118
University Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 3593 Raymont Blvd · Avail. now

$1,395

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2.5 Bath · 1800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
University Hts 4BR COMPLETELY REMODELED! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Spacious with over 1800 square feet of living space. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets with eat in space with appliances. Large family room and dining room with original hardwood floors. 4 spacious bedrooms, completely remodeled bathrooms with tiled shower, partially finished basement and a detached garage.
For more information and to schedule a showing, go to www.gm-mgt.com to apply

(RLNE3909254)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3593 Raymont Blvd have any available units?
3593 Raymont Blvd has a unit available for $1,395 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
Is 3593 Raymont Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
3593 Raymont Blvd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3593 Raymont Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 3593 Raymont Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in University Heights.
Does 3593 Raymont Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 3593 Raymont Blvd does offer parking.
Does 3593 Raymont Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3593 Raymont Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3593 Raymont Blvd have a pool?
No, 3593 Raymont Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 3593 Raymont Blvd have accessible units?
No, 3593 Raymont Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 3593 Raymont Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 3593 Raymont Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 3593 Raymont Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 3593 Raymont Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 3593 Raymont Blvd?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Huntington Green
2200 Milton Rd
University Heights, OH 44118
WJM Cedar Properties
14214 Cedar Road
University Heights, OH 44118

Similar Pages

University Heights 1 BedroomsUniversity Heights 2 Bedrooms
University Heights Apartments with ParkingUniversity Heights Dog Friendly Apartments
University Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHGreen, OHBeachwood, OHSolon, OHHudson, OHWilloughby Hills, OHOlmsted Falls, OH
East Cleveland, OHAurora, OHMentor-on-the-Lake, OHMacedonia, OHLouisville, OHSheffield Lake, OHOrrville, OHNorthfield, OHMayfield, OHMaple Heights, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

John Carroll UniversityKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of Wooster
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity