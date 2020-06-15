3593 Raymont Blvd

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

University Hts 4BR COMPLETELY REMODELED! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Spacious with over 1800 square feet of living space. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets with eat in space with appliances. Large family room and dining room with original hardwood floors. 4 spacious bedrooms, completely remodeled bathrooms with tiled shower, partially finished basement and a detached garage.

(RLNE3909254)