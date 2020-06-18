All apartments in Trotwood
4692 Curundu Avenue
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:10 AM

4692 Curundu Avenue

4692 Curundu Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4692 Curundu Avenue, Trotwood, OH 45416

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
garage
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Call Scott (513)970-8562
4692 Curundu Avenue
Dayton, OH 45416

Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen. 3 Bay Detached Carport/Garage. Fenced-in backyard with small storage shed. Washer / Dryer hook-up, and bring your own window units No Central A/C, bring your own appliances no appliances included. Tenant pays Electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash.

As required there is a $35 Non refundable application / credit check / background check fee for each adult. The monthly rent is $700, and as required there is a $700 security deposit, and One adult applicant must have a minimum gross monthly income of $2,700 or greater to qualify, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTIONS COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years, good employment history, and good credit required.

*(No Pets Please)
*(No Section-8 Please.)
*(Renters insurance required and all utilities must be in the Tenants name before move in.)

For more Information or if you are interested in a showing you can reach Scott Weber directly at (513) 970-8562

www.goldcoastrealtyco.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5795188)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4692 Curundu Avenue have any available units?
4692 Curundu Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Trotwood, OH.
What amenities does 4692 Curundu Avenue have?
Some of 4692 Curundu Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4692 Curundu Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4692 Curundu Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4692 Curundu Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4692 Curundu Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Trotwood.
Does 4692 Curundu Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4692 Curundu Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4692 Curundu Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4692 Curundu Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4692 Curundu Avenue have a pool?
No, 4692 Curundu Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4692 Curundu Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4692 Curundu Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4692 Curundu Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4692 Curundu Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4692 Curundu Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 4692 Curundu Avenue has units with air conditioning.
