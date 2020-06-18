Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities carport parking garage

3 Bedroom 1 Bath House - Call Scott (513)970-8562

4692 Curundu Avenue

Dayton, OH 45416



Newly remodeled fresh paint and new carpet. 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, living room, dining room, and kitchen. 3 Bay Detached Carport/Garage. Fenced-in backyard with small storage shed. Washer / Dryer hook-up, and bring your own window units No Central A/C, bring your own appliances no appliances included. Tenant pays Electric, gas, water, sewer, and trash.



As required there is a $35 Non refundable application / credit check / background check fee for each adult. The monthly rent is $700, and as required there is a $700 security deposit, and One adult applicant must have a minimum gross monthly income of $2,700 or greater to qualify, NO EVICTIONS and NO EVICTIONS COMPLAINTS in the past 5 years, good employment history, and good credit required.



*(No Pets Please)

*(No Section-8 Please.)

*(Renters insurance required and all utilities must be in the Tenants name before move in.)



For more Information or if you are interested in a showing you can reach Scott Weber directly at (513) 970-8562



www.goldcoastrealtyco.com



No Dogs Allowed



