Amenities

dishwasher cats allowed parking recently renovated air conditioning some paid utils

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly parking

LeParc Apartments

2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613



We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated. This unit is situated minutes from downtown and the art museum. Great location and priced perfectly at $535/month. Heat and water are included and this wont last long!



For your convenience:

-Picnic area outside

-Located minutes from the Franklin Park Mall

-Conveniently located near Toledo Hospital

-Amazing food selections nearby

-Access to Public Transportation



Apply online at www.GoBeal.com

$45 non-refundable application fee for each adult in the home

PM or text me at 419 721 6490 to schedule a showing.



(RLNE4366712)