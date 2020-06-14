All apartments in Toledo
2144 West Sylvania Avenue · (419) 721-6490
Location

2144 West Sylvania Avenue, Toledo, OH 43613
DeVeaux

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit One Bedroom · Avail. now

$495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 548 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
parking
LeParc Apartments
2144 W Sylvania Ave, Toledo OH, 43613

We have a one bedroom Unit available at LeParc Apartments! New Carpet, fresh new paint, interior of apartment has been completely renovated. This unit is situated minutes from downtown and the art museum. Great location and priced perfectly at $535/month. Heat and water are included and this wont last long!

For your convenience:
-Picnic area outside
-Located minutes from the Franklin Park Mall
-Conveniently located near Toledo Hospital
-Amazing food selections nearby
-Access to Public Transportation

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does LeParc have any available units?
LeParc has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does LeParc have?
Some of LeParc's amenities include dishwasher, cats allowed, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LeParc currently offering any rent specials?
LeParc isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is LeParc pet-friendly?
Yes, LeParc is pet friendly.
Does LeParc offer parking?
Yes, LeParc does offer parking.
Does LeParc have units with washers and dryers?
No, LeParc does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does LeParc have a pool?
No, LeParc does not have a pool.
Does LeParc have accessible units?
No, LeParc does not have accessible units.
Does LeParc have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LeParc has units with dishwashers.
