Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

Brooke Park

1520 Brooke Park Drive · (419) 721-6490
Location

1520 Brooke Park Drive, Toledo, OH 43612
Whitmer-Trilby

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit Two Bedroom · Avail. now

$575

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

on-site laundry
cats allowed
parking
some paid utils
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
Available for rent now at Brooke Park is a spacious and beautiful 2 bedroom apartment! Make this space yours today!

* 2 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom

* Spacious floorplans

* Full size refrigerator and stove

* Laundry facility on site

* Water, sewer, and trash included

* Bus stop located nearby

Apply online today at www.GoBeal.com, $45 application fee per adult. Dogs are allowed at this property with a non-refundable $250 pet fee and an additional $25 per month pet fee. Cats are allowed at all of our properties for free.

Please text or email to find out more information and to schedule a tour.

Beal Properties
2800 W Central Ave, Suite A
Toledo, OH 43606
(419)721-6490 (text)

GoBeal.com

(RLNE4185653)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

