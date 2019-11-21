All apartments in Toledo
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:12 PM

3140 Matson St

3140 Matson Road · (419) 721-6490
Location

3140 Matson Road, Toledo, OH 43606
Ottawa

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bedroom · Avail. now

$495

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 542 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
some paid utils
range
oven
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
We have a beautiful and spacious one bedroom apartment currently available at 3140 Matson. This building is in a great location that is close to Promedica, a bus stop, restaurants, and shopping. Make this space yours today!

* 1 Bedroom / 1 Bathroom

* Spacious floorplans

* Full size refrigerator

* Laundry facility on site

* Heat, water, sewer, and trash included

Apply online today at www.GoBeal.com, $40 application fee per adult.

Please call, text, or email to find out more information and to schedule a tour.

Beal Properties
2800 W Central Ave, Suite A
Toledo, OH 43606
(419)721-6490 (text)

GoBeal.com

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE3316231)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3140 Matson St have any available units?
3140 Matson St has a unit available for $495 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Toledo, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Toledo Rent Report.
What amenities does 3140 Matson St have?
Some of 3140 Matson St's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3140 Matson St currently offering any rent specials?
3140 Matson St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3140 Matson St pet-friendly?
No, 3140 Matson St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Toledo.
Does 3140 Matson St offer parking?
Yes, 3140 Matson St does offer parking.
Does 3140 Matson St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3140 Matson St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3140 Matson St have a pool?
No, 3140 Matson St does not have a pool.
Does 3140 Matson St have accessible units?
No, 3140 Matson St does not have accessible units.
Does 3140 Matson St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3140 Matson St does not have units with dishwashers.
