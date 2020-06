Amenities

3 Bed/1 Bath Ottawa Area Home - 3 Bed/1 Bath home with a large living room and built in cabinet in the dining room. New carpet and paint throughout. There is a fenced backyard and full basement. Tenant is responsible for all utilities, including monthly water/sewer/trash bill. Due to COVID-19, we will not be scheduling any in-person tours. Please watch a tour video here: https://youtu.be/YTVTmKvtaMI See more at RPMClarity.com. Call 567-226-3450 for a tour.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5833915)