1802 Bigelow

Unit Amenities carpet Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Just and Simple 2 Bedroom House - Showing schedule every day from 9 am to 6 pm.



New carpet and flooring throughout the entire home! Kitchen cabinets and countertops and large kitchen.



A separate and spacious dining area perfect for family dinner and holidays! Lots of natural light in the front living area! The bathroom is located on the first floor and both bedrooms are located on the second floor with both having ample closet space!



All that's left to do is apply!



Qualifications are:

*Income must be at least 3x the rent amount

*We do a criminal and background check

*Credit Check

*Landlord reference

*No evictions within the last 6 years.



Pets welcome with a one time added deposit of $200 per dog and $100 per cat (limit 2 pets per property)



The application fee is $40 per applicant over the age of 18



The resident is responsible for ALL utilities including water and trash removal.



Security deposit is equal to rent



No Section 8



Please schedule a showing, contact me at our office at 4197406089 ext. 1



Happy House Hunting



(RLNE5896457)