accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:16 AM
10 Accessible Apartments for rent in Strongsville, OH
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:15am
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
600 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,039
900 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 03:37am
1 Unit Available
10900 Pearl Rd
10900 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
Studio
$750
718 sqft
Professional office space on first floor with handicap parking. Reception area with waiting room, 3 separate offices. Kitchenette, work station. Freshly painted and handicap bath.
Results within 1 mile of Strongsville
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
9 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,005
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
Results within 5 miles of Strongsville
Verified
1 of 64
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Parma Heights
7 Units Available
Executive Towers & Gardens
9404 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
516 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$815
561 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,107
745 sqft
The possibility of affordable, convenient and luxurious mid-rise living is now a reality.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Strongsville
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated June 13 at 12:29am
6 Units Available
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1045 sqft
Each unit has its own laundry and patio or balcony. Amenities include a business center, playground and pool. Close to OH 218 and shops and restaurants on the edge of Medina.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated June 13 at 04:13am
10 Units Available
Evergreen Farms Apartments
8600 Evergreen Trl, Olmsted Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$965
806 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1049 sqft
Evergreen Farms Apartment homes provide luxury and elegance at an affordable price. With our central location, you can live in the country and be just minutes from the airport, major highways and the turnpike.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:43am
$
Contact for Availability
Redwood North Ridgeville Bagley Road
8300 Ira Dr, North Ridgeville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,226
1283 sqft
Redwood® North Ridgeville Ira Drive is where you’ll find the single-story, pet friendly apartment rentals you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom home with an attached garage that welcomes up to three pets.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated June 6 at 04:12pm
Fairview Park
1 Unit Available
Fairview Park Manor
19240 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH
1 Bedroom
$740
507 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Modern floor plans with patios or balconies and modern appliances. Garages available upon request, private parking lot available to all residents. Laundry available on site. Most utilities included in rent.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 04:12am
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
15644 Madison Ave - 102
15644 Madison Avenue, Lakewood, OH
Studio
$1,500
1165 sqft
This is very nice suite that is on the street level and has foot trafic great for chiropractor, Physical Therapy or any other person looking to grow there business, can be retrofitted to specific needs.
