48 Apartments for rent in Stow, OH with balcony

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restricti... Read Guide >
40 Units Available
Wyndham Ridge Apartments
4020 Wyndham Ridge Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$849
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$909
1070 sqft
Great location near I-77 and the Ohio Turnpike in the Stow-Munroe Falls School district. Apartments include walk-in closets, bonus rooms, vaulted ceilings, and washers and dryers.
4 Units Available
Brighton Place Apartments
4175 Darrow Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$754
539 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$924
1374 sqft
Modern apartments with in-unit washer/dryer and plush carpeting. Swim in the pool or play at the playground during free time. Right by shops and restaurants on Darrow Road. Near Highway 8.
6 Units Available
Hidden Lake Apartments
1941 Hidden Lake Dr, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,114
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,202
935 sqft
Minutes from Darrow Lake. Upscale community with a state-of-the-art fitness center, clubhouse and heated pool with a sundeck. On-site dog park, garages and a fire pit. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances and walk-in closets.
8 Units Available
Ravenswood Apartments
3674 Kent Rd, Stow, OH
1 Bedroom
$779
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$819
890 sqft
Ravenswood Apartments and Townhomes was created for those who know what they want out of life with all the convenience of professional management, yet the independence of home living.

1 Unit Available
3678 Darrow Rd
3678 Darrow Road, Stow, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2500 sqft
No showings until after May 25. Charming Colonial in pristine condition. Formal living and dining, eat in kitchen plus office with 1/2 bath on first floor.

1 Unit Available
5167 STOW RD
5167 Stow Road, Stow, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1550 sqft
$1295.00 PER MONTH PLUS ALL UTILITIES BY THE 1ST 2.5 Bedroom 3 Bath, Large 2+ Acre lot in Stow Master room 11/25 Fresh paint a must see Living Room 1 9 X 18 Dining Room 1 9 X 13 Kitchen 1 9 X 8 Master Bedroom 1 11 X 25 2 Bedroom 2 11 X 16.
Results within 1 mile of Stow
Mud Brook
3 Units Available
Linden Lane Apartments
3504 Wyoga Lake Rd, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,034
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
1257 sqft
Stylish homes with designer cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Ample on-site amenities, including bike racks, picnic areas, and coffee bar. Explore nature at nearby Riding Run Conservation Area. Near shops and restaurants on Hudson Drive.
9 Units Available
Redwood Hudson
1101 Redwood Boulevard, Hudson, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,774
1381 sqft
Redwood Hudson is where you’ll find the single-story apartment you've been looking for. Live in a two-bedroom, two-bathroom, pet-friendly home with an attached garage.

1 Unit Available
731 North Munroe Road
731 North Munroe Road, Tallmadge, OH
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
2694 sqft
This incredible property has tons of space, an open floor plan and amazing views. 3 Bedrooms, 2 on the main level (1 is a suite) and the 3rd on the second level. !st level suite has attached bathroom and walk in closet.

1 Unit Available
210 N. Main St-A-2C
210 N Main St, Munroe Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$885
1100 sqft
Spacious three bedroom apartment located in River Knolls Building A. The apartment features a semi open floor plan. In addition to three bedrooms, a kitchen, and a living area, the apartment contains 1.
Results within 5 miles of Stow
27 Units Available
Settler's Landing
725 Bridgeport Ave, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,215
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1357 sqft
Suburban living just 30 minutes away from Cleveland, Akron, and Youngstown. Contemporary units with washers and dryers, full appliances, gas fireplaces, dens, and private patios or balconies. Community with picnic area, clubhouse, and fitness studio.
Merriman Valley
6 Units Available
Cascade Falls
1761 E Waterford Ct, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$799
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$943
972 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1160 sqft
One step onto Cascade Falls Apartments and you'll instantly realize why living here is different than any other community in town.
3 Units Available
Sutton Crossings
3814 Cascades Blvd, Kent, OH
1 Bedroom
$885
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cat-friendly apartments with vinyl flooring, separate dining rooms, vaulted ceilings, walk-in closets and window coverings. Located close to Kent State University and Tallmadge Middle and High schools.
4 Units Available
The Village of Western Reserve Apartments
815 Frost Rd, Streetsboro, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,235
993 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,515
1180 sqft
Large family-sized townhomes with lush, landscaped gardens in the middle of Streetsboro. Furnished units have hardwood floors, walk-in closets and ice makers. Fire pit and playground. Thirty minutes southeast of Cleveland.
Buckingham Gate
Contact for Availability
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls
1201 Liverpool St, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,361
1209 sqft
Redwood Cuyahoga Falls is one of Cuyahoga Fall's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den and a private attached two-car garage.
Contact for Availability
Redwood Kent
1202 Jasmine Drive, Kent, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,599
1399 sqft
Each home has two full bedrooms and bathrooms, den space, and a private two-car garage. Near area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly. Smoke-free living. On-site green space and courtyard.
Merriman Valley
Contact for Availability
Redwood Akron
1738 Northampton Rd, Akron, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,022
1000 sqft
Redwood Akron is one of Akron's newest and most distinctive apartment homes. ENHV has both 2x2 and 2x1.5, they all only one car garages. Our efficient design provides optimal peace and quiet—no one lives above or below you.
Chapel Hill
106 Units Available
Summit Ridge
1111 Independence Avenue, Akron, OH
1 Bedroom
$695
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$745
773 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$985
980 sqft
Summit Ridge is situated in a uniquely private and tranquil setting in the heart of Cuyahoga Falls and just minutes from Downtown Akron.

Heslop Morningview
1 Unit Available
2170 Wichert Dr
2170 Wichert Drive, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1190 sqft
Welcome home to 2170 Wichert Drive in Cuyahoga Falls Ohio! This Cape Cod home is updated and ready for you to move right in! Updates include electrical and plumbing, HVAC, Hot water tank, blown in insulation, privacy fence, and new carpeting.

West Village
1 Unit Available
1825 5th St
1825 5th Street, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
2 Bedrooms
$800
Fantastic second floor 2 bedroom available for rent! This open floor plan unit boasts brand new floors and fresh paint throughout. Fully applianced kitchen with fridge, stove and dishwasher.

1 Unit Available
7283 Hudson Park Dr
7283 Hudson Park Drive, Hudson, OH
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2560 sqft
Beautiful home in Hudson Park, close to schools and located in a swim and tennis community. Call Today!

1 Unit Available
368 Cheshire Rd
368 Cheshire Road, Hudson, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1902 sqft
Stunning Hudson home available for rent. Desirable sprawling ranch layout. Fresh paint and new carpet. 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths, formal living and dining rooms family room and first floor laundry.

1 Unit Available
1724 Sackett Ave
1724 Sackett Avenue, Cuyahoga Falls, OH
1 Bedroom
$675
1724 Sackett Ave #UP, Cuyahoga Falls, OH 44223 is a great 2nd floor apartment that is 1 bedroom that is longer than width close to 14' x 8' with a walk-in closet with 4 hanging bars and shoe rack, linen closet included with full bath that is bright

Merriman Valley
1 Unit Available
1030 Endicott Dr
1030 Endicott Drive, Akron, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1088 sqft
Great ranch with newer kitchen stainless steel appliances, Hardwood floors in bedrooms, bathroom remodeled. Basement with carpet area- 2 car garage- IN great condition,
City Guide for Stow, OH

One visit to this comfortable town, and you'll want to "stow" away in Ohio.

Located in Summit County, Ohio, Stow is home to more than 34,670 people. The cost of living index for the state of Ohio is less than the national median cost of living, but the cost of living index for Stow is slightly above the Ohio median. This makes Stow an affordable city, especially for those moving to this part of the country from other cities with a higher cost of living index, while still ensuring you're in one of the more pleasant areas of Ohio.  Fancy! The weather in Stow is pretty predictable, with hot summers and average lows of up to 27°F in February. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with balcony in Stow, OH

Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.

Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.

You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.

Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.

Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.

Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stow renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.

