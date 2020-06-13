48 Apartments for rent in Stow, OH with balcony
One visit to this comfortable town, and you'll want to "stow" away in Ohio.
Located in Summit County, Ohio, Stow is home to more than 34,670 people. The cost of living index for the state of Ohio is less than the national median cost of living, but the cost of living index for Stow is slightly above the Ohio median. This makes Stow an affordable city, especially for those moving to this part of the country from other cities with a higher cost of living index, while still ensuring you're in one of the more pleasant areas of Ohio. Fancy! The weather in Stow is pretty predictable, with hot summers and average lows of up to 27°F in February. See more
Balconies are a coveted amenity for many renters looking for high-rise views and opportunities for fresh air. However, you should keep in mind that balconies often come with restrictions.
Before signing a lease, ask about how many people can be on the balcony at once. Also, ask about whether you’re allowed to store a bike or other items.
You’ll also want to know about any maintenance schedules. Using your balcony as storage could result in fines and intervention from your property management.
Keep in mind that not all balconies are created equally. You may discover the views of the parking area are less than optimal or reduce your overall privacy.
Balconies can also get messy with debris, foliage, dirt, and pollen depending on your location. Renters are typically responsible for any clean-up and basic balcony upkeep.
Regardless of the issues to keep in mind, balconies are usually a big win for Stow renters. Ask about apartments on higher floors for the best views.