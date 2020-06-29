1266 Smith Kramer St NE

Amenities
Country living large townhome. - Property Id: 230561
This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit is large, clean and ready to move in, kitchen with dishwashar, cooking range, and fridge, basment with washar and dryer hookup, one car garage, beautiful scenic view, good lake schools $825.00+gas, electric and $15.00 for trash. Water and sewear paid.call 330-688-6979 to view the apartment.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230561
Property Id 230561
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5926834)