1266 Smith Kramer St NE

Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher garage some paid utils carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Country living large townhome. - Property Id: 230561



This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bath unit is large, clean and ready to move in, kitchen with dishwashar, cooking range, and fridge, basment with washar and dryer hookup, one car garage, beautiful scenic view, good lake schools $825.00+gas, electric and $15.00 for trash. Water and sewear paid.call 330-688-6979 to view the apartment.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/230561

Property Id 230561



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5926834)