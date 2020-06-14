Apartment List
Last updated June 14 2020 at 9:12 AM

144 Apartments for rent in South Euclid, OH with garage

South Euclid apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run. Weather, break-ins, and ... Read Guide >

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
1405 Victory Drive
1405 Victory Drive, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
1250 sqft
Simply a must see

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4482 Liberty Rd
4482 Liberty Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1050 sqft
Adorable Cape Cod. 3 bedrooms up , all with fresh paint and new carpet. Updated bathroom and kitchen , all neutral colors. The first floor has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
Avondale-Argonne
1 Unit Available
1370 South Belvoir Blvd
1370 South Belvoir Boulevard, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1421 sqft
Updated Throughout 3BR/2BA Brick Cape Cod with First Floor Master Bedroom and Finished Basement for Long Term Rent. 2 Car Detached Renovated Garage. 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces. This House has a Character.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1496 Sherbrook Rd
1496 Sherbrook Road, South Euclid, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
1018 sqft
Move right in to this gorgeous South Euclid duplex that has everything you need to call it home! This lovely first floor apartment features hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and large bedrooms.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2043 South Green Road
2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1600 sqft
2043 South Green Road Available 06/15/20 Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4366 Ardmore Rd
4366 Ardmore Road, South Euclid, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1290 sqft
Perfect 3 Bedroom cozy home - Perfect for the person/family looking for a home to move right in. This home features beautiful hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of South Euclid
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:24am
$
Euclid - Green
17 Units Available
Grandview Pointe
1939 Green Rd, Cleveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$680
670 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$765
870 sqft
Grandview Pointe in Cleveland, Ohio has it all. Within your new apartment, you will discover a diverse offering of high-quality amenities, which will enhance your lifestyle through convenience and efficiency they provide.
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 12:23am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
WJM Cedar Properties
14214 Cedar Road, University Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$725
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to WJM Cedar Apartments, 76 garden-style suites located in University Heights and minutes from John Carroll University.

Last updated June 14 at 07:24am
1 Unit Available
3954 Ardmore Rd
3954 Ardmore Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1152 sqft
Spacious and updated 3 bedroom 1 bath Cleveland Heights colonial! This home features a large, private fenced in yard which has an attached deck perfect for outside entertaining and relaxing.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4461 Silsby Rd
4461 Silsby Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1584 sqft
Welcome to our charming home on beautiful tree-lined Silsby Rd. We offer an airy kitchen with a breakfast nook and fresh modern appliances. A proper dining room and spacious living room with elegant hardwood floors.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
3802 Westwood Rd
3802 Westwood Road, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1680 sqft
Beautifully restored single family with great living space, including 1st floor family room, eat-in kitchen, formal dining room, and lower level recreation room. Updated kitchen complete with dishwasher.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
4865 Highland Place Ct
4865 Highland Place Court, Richmond Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1988 sqft
4865 Highland Place, Richmond Heights - Lovely 3 bed, 2 full & 2 Half bath colonial home! $1,695 rent / $1,695 deposit $25 application fee per adult Minimum credit score requirement of 650 1 pet under 15 lbs with approved PetScreening OK with pet

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
1151 Pennfield Rd
1151 Pennfield Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1399 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
1151 Pennfield, Cleveland Hts - Beautiful 3 bedroom 1.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
4209 Bushnell Rd
4209 Bushnell Road, University Heights, OH
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1651 sqft
4209 Bushnell, University Heights - Beautiful 3 bed 1.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
1 Unit Available
5143 Edenhurst
5143 Edenhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
1390 sqft
This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath is a must see! It has been freshly painted and updated throughout the house to give you the warm feeling of home.

Last updated June 14 at 08:31am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2243 South Belvoir Blvd
2243 South Belvoir Boulevard, University Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1534 sqft
Sweet and CLEAN University Heights rental, totally move in ready. All appliances included. Gleaming hardwood floors on first, carpet in family room. Detached 2 car garage. Eat in kitchen! Three bedrooms on 2nd level. Finished lower level rec room.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
1990 Marlindale Road
1990 Marlindale Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,350
1955 sqft
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1555151?source=marketing SEC. 8 Welcome! Spacious home with large kitchen. Dining Room with built-ins. Large living room with fireplace feature.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
East Cleveland
1 Unit Available
16312 Helmsdale Road
16312 Helmsdale Road, East Cleveland, OH
3 Bedrooms
$995
1232 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted MANAGEMENT: Krch Realty CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

Last updated June 14 at 04:38am
1 Unit Available
3447 Monticello Boulevard
3447 Monticello Blvd, Cleveland Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1358 sqft
To schedule a viewing, click the link below https://homes.rently.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
3593 Raymont Blvd
3593 Raymont Boulevard, University Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
University Hts 4BR COMPLETELY REMODELED! - Completely renovated 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home. Spacious with over 1800 square feet of living space. Completely remodeled kitchen with new cabinets with eat in space with appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4800 Farnhurst Rd
4800 Farnhurst Road, Lyndhurst, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1206 sqft
Charming and Cute Home in Lyndhurst! - Charming Bungalow Home in Lyndhurst! All you need to call this place home is included, only thing is missing is you! 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, finished basement, finished 3rd floor (3rd bedroom with full bath

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
2008 Rossmoor Rd
2008 Rossmoor Road, Cleveland Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Large 4Bd/2B Cleveland Heights 3-Story @ Cane Park - Property Id: 126256 *OPEN HOUSE SUNDAY (6/14) 1:00-2:30PM | PLEASE CONTACT JANE @ janee311@gmail.

Last updated June 14 at 08:42am
University Heights
1 Unit Available
2586 warrensville center rd - down
2586 Warrensville Center Rd, University Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1290 sqft
2 family .2 bedrooms 1 bath, granite counter tops with new cabinets in the remodeled kitchen and bathrooms, washer and dryer in the basement for each tenant, central air, 2 car garage with automatic opener.Each unit has a sun porch.
Results within 5 miles of South Euclid
Verified

Last updated June 14 at 07:02am
$
50 Units Available
Four Seasons
26600 George Zeiger Dr, Beachwood, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,295
1080 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1581 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,070
2022 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes nestled in a landscaped, gated community. Interiors feature spacious closets, in-unit laundry and floor-to-ceiling windows, while the community features a zero-entry pool, a fire pit and a heated garage.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with garage in South Euclid, OH

South Euclid apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.

Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.

It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.

Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.

