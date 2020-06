Amenities

patio / balcony garage recently renovated fire pit fireplace carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit parking garage

Adorable Cape Cod. 3 bedrooms up , all with fresh paint and new carpet. Updated bathroom and kitchen , all neutral colors. The first floor has a spacious living room with a gas fireplace. The kitchen is HUGE with large eating area and sliding glass doors that open to the deck that overlooks deep fenced in yard with fire pit. Lots of natural light. The enclosed front porch is a delightful place for summer evenings.