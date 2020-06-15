All apartments in South Euclid
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

4366 Ardmore Rd

4366 Ardmore Road · (440) 571-5509
Location

4366 Ardmore Road, South Euclid, OH 44121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4366 Ardmore Rd · Avail. now

$1,250

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1290 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Perfect 3 Bedroom cozy home - Perfect for the person/family looking for a home to move right in. This home features beautiful hardwood floors. Large eat-in kitchen. Formal dining and right of the dining cozy enclosed patio overlooking the backyard and large 3 car garage with new garage doors. There are updates throughout. New electrical panel, new furnace, and new floor in the kitchen, updated bathroom and new windows throughout the home, and many other updates.
DO NOT ACCEPT SECTION 8.

(RLNE5780390)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4366 Ardmore Rd have any available units?
4366 Ardmore Rd has a unit available for $1,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4366 Ardmore Rd have?
Some of 4366 Ardmore Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4366 Ardmore Rd currently offering any rent specials?
4366 Ardmore Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4366 Ardmore Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 4366 Ardmore Rd is pet friendly.
Does 4366 Ardmore Rd offer parking?
Yes, 4366 Ardmore Rd does offer parking.
Does 4366 Ardmore Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4366 Ardmore Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4366 Ardmore Rd have a pool?
No, 4366 Ardmore Rd does not have a pool.
Does 4366 Ardmore Rd have accessible units?
No, 4366 Ardmore Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 4366 Ardmore Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 4366 Ardmore Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4366 Ardmore Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 4366 Ardmore Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
