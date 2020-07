Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Pictures are for the house when vacant following remodeling in 2016. Extensively remodeled and updated in 2016. This is true 4 bedroom/2 full bath bungalow with 2 car garage and a 1st Floor Family Room. New paint and flooring throughout (2016), updated full bath on 1st and 2nd floor, newer HVAC. Owner requires a minimum credit score of 700 and review of a background check.