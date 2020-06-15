2043 South Green Road

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch. Complete remodel, new paint, hardwood floors to be refinished downstairs. Formal dining room Refinished cabinets with new countertops and stainless steel sink and new light fixtures. Renovated 2 car garage. New appliances. Brand new furnace. 1100 sq ft waterproof basement ideal for storage. Fabulous location, blocks from Notre Dame University.



Renting for $1,345 per month.

Tenants pay all utilities except water & sewer which landlord bills back at $100/mo. For a total of $1,445/month.

Application Fee $35.00 per adult



Call us to see at (216) 571-1411. No Smoking. No Cats. Dogs-under 30 pounds with a $300 deposit and $25/month in pet rent.



See all available listings: http://gorelickrentals.com/cleveland/listings/



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5114763)