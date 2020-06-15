All apartments in South Euclid
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:14 PM

2043 South Green Road

2043 South Green Road · (216) 571-1411
Location

2043 South Green Road, South Euclid, OH 44121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2043 South Green Road · Avail. now

$1,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Centrally Located, RENOVATED & GORGEOUS. Blocks from Notre Dame University. - Huge, renovated, gorgeous three + bedroom, 1.5 bath home with a nice front porch. Complete remodel, new paint, hardwood floors to be refinished downstairs. Formal dining room Refinished cabinets with new countertops and stainless steel sink and new light fixtures. Renovated 2 car garage. New appliances. Brand new furnace. 1100 sq ft waterproof basement ideal for storage. Fabulous location, blocks from Notre Dame University.

Renting for $1,345 per month.
Tenants pay all utilities except water & sewer which landlord bills back at $100/mo. For a total of $1,445/month.
Application Fee $35.00 per adult

Call us to see at (216) 571-1411. No Smoking. No Cats. Dogs-under 30 pounds with a $300 deposit and $25/month in pet rent.

See all available listings: http://gorelickrentals.com/cleveland/listings/

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5114763)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

