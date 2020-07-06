1743 Beaconwood Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking garage

Great rental opportunity! This beautifully updated home is on a low traffic street and has an awesome backyard with a lighted, cascading deck. Slate tile kitchen and master bathroom, stainless appliances in the kitchen. The second floor is a beautiful master suite complete with its own bathroom and sitting room that has also been used as a nursery. There are two bedrooms on the main level and the finished lower level has a built in bar perfect for entertaining. The property is a short drive to Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and more. Furnance and air conditioning installed in 2013. Tenant to maintain landscaping and yard and pay for snow plowing and all utilities. Property not approved for section 8.