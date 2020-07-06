All apartments in South Euclid
1743 Beaconwood Ave

1743 Beaconwood Avenue · (440) 318-1620
Location

1743 Beaconwood Avenue, South Euclid, OH 44121
Bexley Park

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,450

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1347 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Great rental opportunity! This beautifully updated home is on a low traffic street and has an awesome backyard with a lighted, cascading deck. Slate tile kitchen and master bathroom, stainless appliances in the kitchen. The second floor is a beautiful master suite complete with its own bathroom and sitting room that has also been used as a nursery. There are two bedrooms on the main level and the finished lower level has a built in bar perfect for entertaining. The property is a short drive to Cleveland Clinic and University Hospitals. Close to shopping, restaurants, parks, and more. Furnance and air conditioning installed in 2013. Tenant to maintain landscaping and yard and pay for snow plowing and all utilities. Property not approved for section 8.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1743 Beaconwood Ave have any available units?
1743 Beaconwood Ave has a unit available for $1,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1743 Beaconwood Ave have?
Some of 1743 Beaconwood Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1743 Beaconwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1743 Beaconwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1743 Beaconwood Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1743 Beaconwood Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Euclid.
Does 1743 Beaconwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1743 Beaconwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1743 Beaconwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1743 Beaconwood Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1743 Beaconwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1743 Beaconwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1743 Beaconwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1743 Beaconwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1743 Beaconwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1743 Beaconwood Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 1743 Beaconwood Ave have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 1743 Beaconwood Ave has units with air conditioning.
