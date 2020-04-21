All apartments in South Euclid
Last updated April 21 2020 at 3:55 PM

1496 Sherbrook Rd

1496 Sherbrook Road · (216) 378-9618
Location

1496 Sherbrook Road, South Euclid, OH 44121

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1018 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Move right in to this gorgeous South Euclid duplex that has everything you need to call it home! This lovely first floor apartment features hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and large bedrooms. The living room features plenty of natural light and flows into the formal dining room. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and a range, plus plenty of cabinet space. Two bedrooms and an updated bathroom complete this apartment. Plus, there is plenty of storage space in the shared basement and laundry hookups. Outside, there is a lovely back porch area and a detached two-car garage. Located just off of Mayfield Road in South Euclid, this home is minutes from area shopping, dining, and highways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1496 Sherbrook Rd have any available units?
1496 Sherbrook Rd has a unit available for $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 1496 Sherbrook Rd have?
Some of 1496 Sherbrook Rd's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1496 Sherbrook Rd currently offering any rent specials?
1496 Sherbrook Rd isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1496 Sherbrook Rd pet-friendly?
No, 1496 Sherbrook Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Euclid.
Does 1496 Sherbrook Rd offer parking?
Yes, 1496 Sherbrook Rd does offer parking.
Does 1496 Sherbrook Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1496 Sherbrook Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1496 Sherbrook Rd have a pool?
No, 1496 Sherbrook Rd does not have a pool.
Does 1496 Sherbrook Rd have accessible units?
No, 1496 Sherbrook Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 1496 Sherbrook Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1496 Sherbrook Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1496 Sherbrook Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1496 Sherbrook Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
