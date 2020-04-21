1496 Sherbrook Rd

Amenities

Move right in to this gorgeous South Euclid duplex that has everything you need to call it home! This lovely first floor apartment features hardwood floors, spacious living areas, and large bedrooms. The living room features plenty of natural light and flows into the formal dining room. The kitchen includes a refrigerator and a range, plus plenty of cabinet space. Two bedrooms and an updated bathroom complete this apartment. Plus, there is plenty of storage space in the shared basement and laundry hookups. Outside, there is a lovely back porch area and a detached two-car garage. Located just off of Mayfield Road in South Euclid, this home is minutes from area shopping, dining, and highways.