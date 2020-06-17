1370 South Belvoir Blvd

Amenities

Updated Throughout 3BR/2BA Brick Cape Cod with First Floor Master Bedroom and Finished Basement for Long Term Rent. 2 Car Detached Renovated Garage. 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces. This House has a Character. Gorgeous Floors and Staircase, Big Windows, Cozy Eat-in Kitchen and Dining Room, Bright Living Room, Convenient Foyer, Updated Bathrooms and Many Closets including Cedar Closet on the 2nd floor. Adorable 2 Bedrooms and Half Bath on the 2nd floor. Little Backyard - Not Too Much To Maintain, and Very Private. Less than 5 min From Beautiful Euclid Creek Reservation. Close to shopping, banks, and restaurants. Respectful and Reliable Landlord, invested more than $35000 in Reno. City Compliant. All adults must go thru screening,$37.50 per adult. NO SECTION 8. NO PETS. Appliances will be provided per tenant's request at no additional charge. Appliances will be all in by the end of April at no additional charge to the tenant and Landscaping will be done week of 4/6