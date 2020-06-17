All apartments in South Euclid
Find more places like 1370 South Belvoir Blvd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
South Euclid, OH
/
1370 South Belvoir Blvd
Last updated June 17 2020 at 5:30 AM

1370 South Belvoir Blvd

1370 South Belvoir Boulevard · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
South Euclid
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1370 South Belvoir Boulevard, South Euclid, OH 44121
Avondale-Argonne

Amenities

garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Updated Throughout 3BR/2BA Brick Cape Cod with First Floor Master Bedroom and Finished Basement for Long Term Rent. 2 Car Detached Renovated Garage. 2 Wood Burning Fireplaces. This House has a Character. Gorgeous Floors and Staircase, Big Windows, Cozy Eat-in Kitchen and Dining Room, Bright Living Room, Convenient Foyer, Updated Bathrooms and Many Closets including Cedar Closet on the 2nd floor. Adorable 2 Bedrooms and Half Bath on the 2nd floor. Little Backyard - Not Too Much To Maintain, and Very Private. Less than 5 min From Beautiful Euclid Creek Reservation. Close to shopping, banks, and restaurants. Respectful and Reliable Landlord, invested more than $35000 in Reno. City Compliant. All adults must go thru screening,$37.50 per adult. NO SECTION 8. NO PETS. Appliances will be provided per tenant's request at no additional charge. Appliances will be all in by the end of April at no additional charge to the tenant and Landscaping will be done week of 4/6

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1370 South Belvoir Blvd have any available units?
1370 South Belvoir Blvd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in South Euclid, OH.
Is 1370 South Belvoir Blvd currently offering any rent specials?
1370 South Belvoir Blvd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1370 South Belvoir Blvd pet-friendly?
No, 1370 South Belvoir Blvd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in South Euclid.
Does 1370 South Belvoir Blvd offer parking?
Yes, 1370 South Belvoir Blvd offers parking.
Does 1370 South Belvoir Blvd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1370 South Belvoir Blvd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1370 South Belvoir Blvd have a pool?
No, 1370 South Belvoir Blvd does not have a pool.
Does 1370 South Belvoir Blvd have accessible units?
No, 1370 South Belvoir Blvd does not have accessible units.
Does 1370 South Belvoir Blvd have units with dishwashers?
No, 1370 South Belvoir Blvd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1370 South Belvoir Blvd have units with air conditioning?
No, 1370 South Belvoir Blvd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Best Cities for Families 2019
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

South Euclid 2 BedroomsSouth Euclid 3 Bedrooms
South Euclid Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSouth Euclid Apartments with Parking
South Euclid Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OH
Brunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OH
Canton, OHLorain, OHChagrin Falls, OHWarrensville Heights, OHTwinsburg, OHGarfield Heights, OHMoreland Hills, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Notre Dame CollegeKent State University at Kent
Case Western Reserve UniversityCleveland State University
The College of Wooster