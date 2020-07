Amenities

Nicely updated 4 bedroom home in beautiful Solon. One spacious bedroom and full bath on the main floor and three more roomy bedrooms on the second story. This home also offers a large living room, dinning room and family room as well as an additional finished recreation space in the lower level. The kitchen and bathrooms have been updated and much of the flooring is new or newer as well as newer lighting throughout. There are Anderson windows and siding glass doors and the kitchen appliances have been updated with stainless steal appliances.

Located in Solon's Hunt Club Meadows neighborhood as well as one of northeast Ohio's most award winning school district and the city of Solon which received Cleveland Magazines number one rated city award.