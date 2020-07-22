/
darke county
darke county
15 Apartments for rent in Darke County, OH📍
684 Wagner Avenue
684 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH
Studio
$1,200
1300 sqft
Here is your chance to have the visibility that your business deserves. Highest traffic count in the area. 1300 sq ft of available space.
632 Wagner Avenue
632 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH
Studio
$1,600
2400 sqft
Office space for lease. This space has approximately 2400sf consisting of a large reception/lobby area, 4 large offices, breakroom, training room, storage room and 2 restrooms.
638 Wagner Avenue
638 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH
Studio
$1,200
2200 sqft
Blank canvas waiting for your creation. This space is approximately 2200sf of retail area just waiting for a new life. Center on the busy Wagner Avenue corridor, 13,000+ cars go by the center every day.
999 Sweitzer Street
999 Sweitzer Street, Greenville, OH
Studio
$2,500
3800 sqft
FOR LEASE. Great location close to Hospital and Fairgrounds. Approximately 3800 square feet of finished office/retail area and secured warehouse space with loading dock. Attractive open space with large front windows. Clean and well maintained.
639 Wagner Avenue
639 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH
Studio
$995
4800 sqft
Office space for lease in a busy office/retail business center on Wagner Avenue. Space comprises of 4 offices, file room, reception space and lobby. The large office could be used as a conference room or add a wall for a 5th office.
678 Wagner Ave.
678 Wagner Avenue, Greenville, OH
Studio
$1,800
Prime location for your business. Commercial office space available along Wagner Avenue. Building offers 2,940 sq ft of space with 7 private offices, 1 semi private office, Reception space, Lobby/Waiting room, large bullpen and break room.
Results within 1 mile of Darke County
214 S Miami Ave A
214 South Miami Avenue, Bradford, OH
3 Bedrooms
$617
$617 PER MONTH!! GREAT FIXER UPPER!! RENT TO OWN!! - Property Id: 309575 214 S Miami Ave Bradford, OH 45308 3 beds 2 bath 1251 sq ft Lot size 10,454 sq feet Here is an opportunity for you to pay less than local rent with the added benefit of home
Results within 5 miles of Darke County
10 West Park Street C
10 West Park Street, Fort Loramie, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Renovated, Pet-Friendly 1 Bed Apt Near Downtown - Property Id: 82371 Renovated 1 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment features new kitchen cabinets/countertops, neutral paint colors, white trim, new flooring, new HVAC system and
351 E Main Street
351 East Main Street, St. Henry, OH
Studio
$900
1191 sqft
Commercial space on Main St. in St. Henry available for lease. The space has previously been used by a caterer and was most recently remodeled to be a small coffee & sandwich shop.
Results within 10 miles of Darke County
220 N 16th St.
220 North 16th Street, Richmond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$610
Beautiful 3 BR/2 BA home for sale on contract!! - This is a beautiful home for sale on contract. Downstairs includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, bathroom, and basement entry. Upstairs are the 3 bedrooms and 1 additional bathroom.
434 NW 5th St
434 Northwest 5th Street, Richmond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$735
1408 sqft
Conveniently located spacious west side 2 bedroom 1 bath home with everything on one level. The property has nice hardwood flooring throughout and other decorative details. It is centrally located on the west side with quick access to interstate 70.
1431 S 5th St
1431 South 5th Street, Richmond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$790
700 sqft
Especially nice and comfortable 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage home with detached one car garage with ADO. This property sits on a large private lot in a quiet part of town. All appliances included along with a washer and dryer set provided.
1620 Capri Ln
1620 Capri Lane, Richmond, IN
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1613 sqft
Lovely Crestdale neighborhood 3 Br 1.5 Ba home. This newly remodeled property has been recently painted and has new laminate flooring installed throughout. A nice eat-in kitchen with full appliance package is provided.
409 N. 21st St.
409 North 21st Street, Richmond, IN
2 Bedrooms
$600
1256 sqft
(Reduced rent)Nice 2 bedroom house with a bonus room - This large 2 bedroom house has a bonus room attached to one of the bedrooms. If also has a good size living room and dining room with hardwood floors.
496 S WASHINGTON Street
496 S Washington St, New Bremen, OH
Studio
$75,000
25000 sqft
25,000 sq ft of retail space available for lease in the Amsterdam Center shopping plaza, located in New Bremen, OH. The unit includes restrooms, warehouse space, office space and a loading dock.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Darke County area include Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, Indiana Institute of Technology, University of Saint Francis-Fort Wayne, Cincinnati State Technical and Community College, and University of Cincinnati-Main Campus. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Cincinnati, Fort Wayne, Dayton, Muncie, and Beavercreek have apartments for rent.
