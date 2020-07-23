/
auglaize county
16 Apartments for rent in Auglaize County, OH📍
15265 Pusheta Road
15265 Pusheta Road, Auglaize County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
2820 sqft
19th century vintage two story brick farm house. Completely modernized and in excellent condition. A truly unique setting overlooking a winding creek, small pond, and horse pastures.
496 S WASHINGTON Street
496 S Washington St, New Bremen, OH
Studio
$75,000
25000 sqft
25,000 sq ft of retail space available for lease in the Amsterdam Center shopping plaza, located in New Bremen, OH. The unit includes restrooms, warehouse space, office space and a loading dock.
407 So. Blackhoof Street, #20
407 South Blackhoof Street, Wapakoneta, OH
1 Bedroom
$615
562 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Affordable senior ground floor 1 bedroom, 1 bath apartment. All appliances included, and rent includes all utilities and standard cable. Enjoy the private community courtyard with BBQ and umbrella covered tables, herb and flower gardens.
Results within 1 mile of Auglaize County
212 W State Street
212 State Street, Botkins, OH
Studio
$1,000
3100 sqft
3,100 sqft of Commercial Business space for rent (East Unit). Very spacious open floor plan with office, break area, restroom, very large work area and storage area in back with overhead door to alley.
Results within 5 miles of Auglaize County
10 West Park Street C
10 West Park Street, Fort Loramie, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Unit C Available 08/01/20 Renovated, Pet-Friendly 1 Bed Apt Near Downtown - Property Id: 82371 Renovated 1 bedroom, 3rd floor apartment features new kitchen cabinets/countertops, neutral paint colors, white trim, new flooring, new HVAC system and
Results within 10 miles of Auglaize County
Verified
North Lake Village
1741 Lucille Dr, Lima, OH
1 Bedroom
$809
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$859
1000 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$919
1132 sqft
Located between Highway 65 and N Sugar Street. Modern apartment homes with some paid utilities, air conditioning and private laundry facilities. Community has a playground, a pool and a clubhouse.
700 Saint Clair ave.
700 Saint Clair Avenue, Allen County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$425
Student Rental House, Amazing neighborhood, - Property Id: 34241 This awesome 4 bedroom Student rental rents for $425 per bedroom (your group must rent whole house). Available-- August 2020 -- Close to UNOH, Road state OSU campus.
1006 N Metcalf St
1006 North Metcalf Street, Lima, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1585 sqft
1006 N Metcalf "Rent to Own" - 3 Bedroom, 1 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage (RLNE5221792)
426 Orena Ave
426 Orena Avenue, Lima, OH
3 Bedrooms
$725
1152 sqft
3 Bedroom 1 Bath House 426 Orena $725 - Nice 3 Bedrooms, 1 bath home. New Flooring! Large Living Room, Dining Room, and Eat-in Kitchen. Nice backyard area! Detached 2-Car Garage. Basement with washer/dryer hook-up. Stove and Refrigerator provided.
910 Northernview St.
910 Northernview Street, Ada, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$650
568 sqft
Fully Renovated 1 Bedroom apartment just across the street from ONU. 9 unit multi-family home with private exterior entrance
500 North Jameson Avenue - 5
500 N Jameson Ave, Lima, OH
1 Bedroom
$525
600 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 500 North Jameson Avenue - 5 in Lima. View photos, descriptions and more!
3075-77 W Elm Street
3075 W Elm St, Allen County, OH
Studio
$3,500
4072 sqft
4,072 sq.ft., building offers two suites. West side 3,072 sq.ft. Most current use: medical/office. Includes treatment rooms, reception area, office, room leaded for x-ray. East side: Office use.
1212 Bellefontaine Ave - 1, 2 Bedroom-Renovated
1212 Bellefontaine Avenue, Lima, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
660 sqft
Highly desired, newly renovated two bedroom unit in The Coachman East building on Bellefontaine Avenue in Lima, Ohio.
1200 Irmscher Blvd Boulevard
1200 Irmscher Boulevard, Celina, OH
Studio
$3,900
4185 sqft
Just bring your computer and you can be up and running in no time in this office space. Four closed offices, 6 open offices. Offices are fully furnished including chairs. Rent includes, all utilities, cleaning, maintenance.
6886 Wishart Street
6886 Wishart Street, Huntsville, OH
Studio
$5,900
12600 sqft
GREAT LOCATION!!!! Right off of State Route 117 and less than a mile from 33!!! FOR LEASE ONLY - $5,900 per month. This commercial building on 4.
140 Jameson Ave - 102, One Bedroom-Renovated-Furnished
140 North Jameson Avenue, Lima, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$900
500 sqft
Fully furnished one bedroom apartment in fully secured, quiet building only one block West of St. Rita's hospital. The majority of tenants are professionals in the area who are on shorter term contracts. Month-to-Month leases available.
