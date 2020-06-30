All apartments in Sheffield Lake
Portside Apartments
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:53 PM

Portside Apartments

100 Mariners Cir · (440) 306-3174
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Online Leasing Promo Code: FREEAPP - Free App - $50.00 off for each applicant
Location

100 Mariners Cir, Sheffield Lake, OH 44054

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 213D · Avail. Jul 26

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 228A · Avail. Aug 9

$900

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1163 sqft

Unit 226B · Avail. Aug 8

$926

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1253 sqft

See 6+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Portside Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
ceiling fan
oven
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
accessible
24hr maintenance
bike storage
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
lobby
online portal
package receiving
pool table
Come Home to Something Special!

Tour Our Community

Save time and money without sacrificing quality! Portside apartment homes have the most spacious interiors in the area plus all the extras others cant provide.

Take advantage of our tranquil setting, HUGE floor plans, first-class amenities and convenient location - all at a GREAT VALUE.

Our spectacular Community Center offers a unique array of amenities including a sparkling resort-style heated pool, 24 hour fitness center, and is only minutes away from the many attractions of Lake Erie.

Call today to schedule your personal tour of Portside Apartments. We look forward to meeting you!

Come Ho

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 for 1st pet, $150 for each additional (up to 3 pets total)
limit: 3
rent: $30 each
restrictions: Up to 3 pets combined not to exceed 200 lb, call for restrictions
Parking Details: On site parking (FREE), Garages available ($40-50).
Storage Details: Select units come with additional storage space

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Portside Apartments have any available units?
Portside Apartments has 9 units available starting at $900 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Portside Apartments have?
Some of Portside Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Portside Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Portside Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Online Leasing Promo Code: FREEAPP - Free App - $50.00 off for each applicant
Is Portside Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Portside Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Portside Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Portside Apartments offers parking.
Does Portside Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Portside Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Portside Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Portside Apartments has a pool.
Does Portside Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Portside Apartments has accessible units.
Does Portside Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Portside Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Portside Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Portside Apartments has units with air conditioning.
