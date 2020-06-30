Portside Apartments

Lease Length: 3-15+ monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Trash
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: $500 up to one month's rent
Move-in Fees: $99 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $350 for 1st pet, $150 for each additional (up to 3 pets total)
limit: 3
rent: $30 each
restrictions: Up to 3 pets combined not to exceed 200 lb, call for restrictions
Parking Details: On site parking (FREE), Garages available ($40-50).
Storage Details: Select units come with additional storage space