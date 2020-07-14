Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher garbage disposal oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets air conditioning bathtub extra storage range Property Amenities cats allowed pet friendly gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance bbq/grill guest parking internet access dogs allowed garage clubhouse hot tub playground

**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Make yourself right at home with great apartment options at North Church Towers! You'll know it from the moment you walk in the door. That warm, familiar feeling that provides peace of mind and confirms that you've made the right choice. It's that unmistakable feeling of being at home. Select an apartment that's perfect for your lifestyle. Come and make yourself at home in a welcoming Parma apartment.