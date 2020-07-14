All apartments in Parma Heights
North Church Towers
North Church Towers

9235 N Church Dr · (440) 218-8204
Location

9235 N Church Dr, Parma Heights, OH 44130
Parma Heights

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 120 · Avail. Sep 20

$690

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 546 sqft

Unit 434 · Avail. Sep 6

$739

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 619 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 410 · Avail. Sep 5

$794

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 845 sqft

Unit 511 · Avail. Aug 8

$797

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 896 sqft

Unit 522 · Avail. Aug 23

$807

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 896 sqft

See 3+ more

3 Bedrooms

Unit 330 · Avail. now

$1,341

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1082 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from North Church Towers.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
air conditioning
bathtub
extra storage
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
pet friendly
gym
on-site laundry
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
guest parking
internet access
dogs allowed
garage
clubhouse
hot tub
playground
**NOW OFFERING ALTERNATIVE TOUR OPTIONS, INCLUDING VIRTUAL SHOWINGS. CONTACT US TODAY TO GET STARTED! Make yourself right at home with great apartment options at North Church Towers! You'll know it from the moment you walk in the door. That warm, familiar feeling that provides peace of mind and confirms that you've made the right choice. It's that unmistakable feeling of being at home. Select an apartment that's perfect for your lifestyle. Come and make yourself at home in a welcoming Parma apartment.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Gas, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $35 per applicant over 18 yrs.
Deposit: $299 Security Deposit; $100 Holding Deposit
Additional: Liability Insurance Recommended
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $500 one-time pet fee
limit: 2
rent: $50/pet per month
restrictions: Canine breed restrictions apply. Ask your leasing agent about our complete pet policy.
Parking Details: Open lot: included in lease, Parking garage: $50/month. Other, assigned: $50/month. Assigned garage parking is available per space for $50/month. Off street unassigned parknig is also available free of charge. Please call our leasing office for complete parking information.
Storage Details: Storage lockers: included in lease

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does North Church Towers have any available units?
North Church Towers has 9 units available starting at $690 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does North Church Towers have?
Some of North Church Towers's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is North Church Towers currently offering any rent specials?
North Church Towers is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is North Church Towers pet-friendly?
Yes, North Church Towers is pet friendly.
Does North Church Towers offer parking?
Yes, North Church Towers offers parking.
Does North Church Towers have units with washers and dryers?
No, North Church Towers does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does North Church Towers have a pool?
Yes, North Church Towers has a pool.
Does North Church Towers have accessible units?
No, North Church Towers does not have accessible units.
Does North Church Towers have units with dishwashers?
Yes, North Church Towers has units with dishwashers.
Does North Church Towers have units with air conditioning?
Yes, North Church Towers has units with air conditioning.
