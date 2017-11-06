All apartments in Northfield
Location

9109 Cranbrook Drive, Northfield, OH 44067

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$1,480

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1362 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
key fob access
IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!

Beautiful 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom that is fully renovated with fresh paint and hardwood flooring. The kitchen boasts new cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This home is suitable for living with your pets too and an attached garage is available for the unit. Nardonia school is near the area. New stackable washer and dryer unit included!

Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/9109CranbrookViewing2020

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,480, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,440, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9109 Cranbrook Drive have any available units?
9109 Cranbrook Drive has a unit available for $1,480 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 9109 Cranbrook Drive have?
Some of 9109 Cranbrook Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9109 Cranbrook Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9109 Cranbrook Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9109 Cranbrook Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9109 Cranbrook Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9109 Cranbrook Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9109 Cranbrook Drive does offer parking.
Does 9109 Cranbrook Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9109 Cranbrook Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9109 Cranbrook Drive have a pool?
No, 9109 Cranbrook Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9109 Cranbrook Drive have accessible units?
No, 9109 Cranbrook Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9109 Cranbrook Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 9109 Cranbrook Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9109 Cranbrook Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 9109 Cranbrook Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
