9109 Cranbrook Drive

IMAGINE HOMES IS PLEASED TO OFFER 100% SELF-GUIDED HOME TOURS THAT ALLOW YOU TO VISIT OUR HOMES WHILE PRACTICING SOCIAL DISTANCING!



Beautiful 3-bedroom home with 1 bathroom that is fully renovated with fresh paint and hardwood flooring. The kitchen boasts new cabinets, granite countertops, and stainless steel appliances. This home is suitable for living with your pets too and an attached garage is available for the unit. Nardonia school is near the area. New stackable washer and dryer unit included!



Schedule a self-guided viewing on our keyless partner site here: http://bit.ly/9109CranbrookViewing2020



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,480, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,440, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

