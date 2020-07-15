All apartments in North Royalton
Last updated July 15 2020 at 1:01 AM

Royal Oaks Apartment Homes

7475 Glenmont Dr · (440) 218-8233
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH 44133

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 7600C · Avail. Sep 2

$901

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 7524A · Avail. Aug 20

$910

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

Unit 7429B · Avail. Jul 23

$1,042

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 783 sqft

See 2+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 7626A · Avail. Aug 5

$1,056

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 7624D · Avail. Aug 5

$1,076

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

Unit 7620F · Avail. Aug 10

$1,081

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 938 sqft

See 3+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Royal Oaks Apartment Homes.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
oven
range
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
dog park
24hr gym
parking
pool
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
package receiving
on-site laundry
24hr concierge
bbq/grill
car wash area
playground
At Royal Oaks, sprawling green spaces and tree-lined drives guide you toward the newly renovated suites, each with its own private entrance. Recently awarded a NOAA Gold Award for Overall Community Appeal, the suites at Royal Oaks provide convenience at every turn. Your new home turns everyday life into easy living thanks to comprehensive interior finish packages. Choose from a selection of one- and two-bedroom suites complete with essential conveniences designed to enhance your life. With open living spaces and lofty ceilings, the homes at Royal Oaks offer the perfect sanctuary for decompressing after a long day. The peninsula kitchens have everything you need to prepare a delicious meal, while a breakfast bar offers the perfect space to serve as a quick bite. Here, stainless-look appliance packages include microwaves, refrigerators with icemakers and double sinks, gleam beside custom cabinetry, as brushed-nickel hardware completes the modern aesthetic. In-home washers and dryers take

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
fee: $200 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Dogs
rent: $50/month per pet
Cats
rent: $25/month per cat
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Storage Details: Detached garage: $50/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Royal Oaks Apartment Homes have any available units?
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes has 11 units available starting at $901 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Royal Oaks Apartment Homes have?
Some of Royal Oaks Apartment Homes's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Royal Oaks Apartment Homes currently offering any rent specials?
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Royal Oaks Apartment Homes pet-friendly?
Yes, Royal Oaks Apartment Homes is pet friendly.
Does Royal Oaks Apartment Homes offer parking?
Yes, Royal Oaks Apartment Homes offers parking.
Does Royal Oaks Apartment Homes have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Royal Oaks Apartment Homes offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Royal Oaks Apartment Homes have a pool?
Yes, Royal Oaks Apartment Homes has a pool.
Does Royal Oaks Apartment Homes have accessible units?
No, Royal Oaks Apartment Homes does not have accessible units.
Does Royal Oaks Apartment Homes have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Royal Oaks Apartment Homes has units with dishwashers.
Does Royal Oaks Apartment Homes have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Royal Oaks Apartment Homes has units with air conditioning.
