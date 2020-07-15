Royal Oaks Apartment Homes

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup oven range smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse dog park 24hr gym parking pool 24hr maintenance garage internet access package receiving on-site laundry 24hr concierge bbq/grill car wash area playground

At Royal Oaks, sprawling green spaces and tree-lined drives guide you toward the newly renovated suites, each with its own private entrance. Recently awarded a NOAA Gold Award for Overall Community Appeal, the suites at Royal Oaks provide convenience at every turn. Your new home turns everyday life into easy living thanks to comprehensive interior finish packages. Choose from a selection of one- and two-bedroom suites complete with essential conveniences designed to enhance your life. With open living spaces and lofty ceilings, the homes at Royal Oaks offer the perfect sanctuary for decompressing after a long day. The peninsula kitchens have everything you need to prepare a delicious meal, while a breakfast bar offers the perfect space to serve as a quick bite. Here, stainless-look appliance packages include microwaves, refrigerators with icemakers and double sinks, gleam beside custom cabinetry, as brushed-nickel hardware completes the modern aesthetic. In-home washers and dryers take