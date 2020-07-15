Royal Oaks Apartment Homes

Amenities
At Royal Oaks, sprawling green spaces and tree-lined drives guide you toward the newly renovated suites, each with its own private entrance. Recently awarded a NOAA Gold Award for Overall Community Appeal, the suites at Royal Oaks provide convenience at every turn. Your new home turns everyday life into easy living thanks to comprehensive interior finish packages. Choose from a selection of one- and two-bedroom suites complete with essential conveniences designed to enhance your life. With open living spaces and lofty ceilings, the homes at Royal Oaks offer the perfect sanctuary for decompressing after a long day. The peninsula kitchens have everything you need to prepare a delicious meal, while a breakfast bar offers the perfect space to serve as a quick bite. Here, stainless-look appliance packages include microwaves, refrigerators with icemakers and double sinks, gleam beside custom cabinetry, as brushed-nickel hardware completes the modern aesthetic. In-home washers and dryers take