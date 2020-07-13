Dover Farms Apartments

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning w/d hookup cable included oven range refrigerator smoke-free units Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage package receiving 24hr maintenance coffee bar hot tub internet access

Surrounded by tall trees and a rolling hillside, Dover Farms is a peaceful community in the heart of North Royalton. Every revitalized one- and two-bedroom suite includes thoughtfully considered finishes, soft lighting and wood-style flooring that combine for an inviting atmosphere. The kitchens feature chocolate-cherry cabinetry with designer hardware, a stainless-look appliance packages that include a microwave and dishwasher, as well as a charming breakfast bar. In-unit washers and dryers coupled with roomy closets make it easy to care for and store your wardrobe. En-suite bathrooms, with full-size tubs, wood-burning fireplaces, and cathedral ceilings—make Dover Farms your choice for your luxury lifestyle. Just past your doorstep, there's a collection of impressive community attractions. So impressive in fact, Dover Farms earned a 2019 NOAA Gold Award for Overall Community Appeal. You can soak up the rays on the sundeck and then cool off with a dip in the swimming pool. Work out in