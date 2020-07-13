All apartments in North Royalton
Dover Farms Apartments

Open Now until 6pm
8290 Royalton Rd · (440) 218-8134
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
Call (440)582-8215 to learn how you can earn $500 CASHBACK on one of our GORGEOUS renovated suites!
Location

8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH 44133

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1736 · Avail. Aug 10

$923

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 1719 · Avail. now

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

Unit 1831 · Avail. Aug 9

$925

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 702 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0815 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,203

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 1620 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,309

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Unit 0602 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,389

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1086 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Dover Farms Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
w/d hookup
cable included
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
24hr maintenance
coffee bar
hot tub
internet access
Surrounded by tall trees and a rolling hillside, Dover Farms is a peaceful community in the heart of North Royalton. Every revitalized one- and two-bedroom suite includes thoughtfully considered finishes, soft lighting and wood-style flooring that combine for an inviting atmosphere. The kitchens feature chocolate-cherry cabinetry with designer hardware, a stainless-look appliance packages that include a microwave and dishwasher, as well as a charming breakfast bar. In-unit washers and dryers coupled with roomy closets make it easy to care for and store your wardrobe. En-suite bathrooms, with full-size tubs, wood-burning fireplaces, and cathedral ceilings—make Dover Farms your choice for your luxury lifestyle. Just past your doorstep, there's a collection of impressive community attractions. So impressive in fact, Dover Farms earned a 2019 NOAA Gold Award for Overall Community Appeal. You can soak up the rays on the sundeck and then cool off with a dip in the swimming pool. Work out in

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $100 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet; $800 for 2 Pets
fee: $200
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $30/month per pet
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Garages are available. Garage lot. Surface lot.
Storage Details: Patio/balcony storage: included in all units

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Dover Farms Apartments have any available units?
Dover Farms Apartments has 10 units available starting at $923 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Dover Farms Apartments have?
Some of Dover Farms Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Dover Farms Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Dover Farms Apartments is offering the following rent specials: Call (440)582-8215 to learn how you can earn $500 CASHBACK on one of our GORGEOUS renovated suites!
Is Dover Farms Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Dover Farms Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Dover Farms Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Dover Farms Apartments offers parking.
Does Dover Farms Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Dover Farms Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Dover Farms Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Dover Farms Apartments has a pool.
Does Dover Farms Apartments have accessible units?
No, Dover Farms Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Dover Farms Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Dover Farms Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Dover Farms Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Dover Farms Apartments has units with air conditioning.
