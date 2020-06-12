/
/
/
2 bed 2 bath apartments
Last updated June 12 2020 at 12:51 PM
23 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom Apartments for rent in North Royalton, OH
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
12 Units Available
Royal Oaks Apartment Homes
7475 Glenmont Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,004
938 sqft
Modern apartment homes with plenty of natural light. Recently renovated with hardwood floors and walk-in closets. Community has shuffleboard, fire pit and large pool. Garage parking available. Close to I-80.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Dover Farms Apartments
8290 Royalton Rd, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,146
1148 sqft
Near I-80 and minutes from area parks and shopping. Pet-friendly community offering walk-in closets, stainless steel appliances and hardwood floors. Apartments offer a fireplace. On-site pool, gym and dog park. Pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Hampton Club
13000 Hampton Club Dr, North Royalton, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,019
1075 sqft
Not one detail has been overlooked in the design of Hampton Club Apartments. This community features luxury 1 and 2 bedroom suites with plenty of room for making your space your home.
Results within 5 miles of North Royalton
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
Parma Heights
24 Units Available
Big Creek Apartments
11540 Apache Dr, Parma Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1189 sqft
In southwest Cleveland, these two- and three-bedroom apartment homes feature garages, in-unit laundry, a gym and spacious floor plans. A commuter's dream, with easy access to I-77, I-480 and I-71, and minutes to downtown.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated June 12 at 07:02am
14 Units Available
Hunters Hollow
16323 Chatman Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1200 sqft
Close to I-71, I-80, and I-480 in Strongsville, with easy access to the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport and all of downtown Cleveland. Family-friendly community with a heated outdoor pool and playground. Apartments with oversized closets.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
24 Units Available
Cherry Tree Village Apartments
9250 Cherry Tree Dr, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1047 sqft
Conveniently located between the Interstates 80 and 71, this peaceful apartment complex offers air conditioning, walk-in closets and extensive cooking range as standard. On-site amenities include 24-hour maintenance, Internet cafe and clubhouse.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 12:04pm
22 Units Available
Parkside Towers
8380 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$860
898 sqft
Home is where the heart is and you will love Parkside Towers. This community stands majestically proud, surrounding itself in the beauty of the metro parks.
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Parkwood Village Apartments
3710 Edgebrooke Dr, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1090 sqft
Located conveniently between Akron and Cleveland just off I-71 and the Ohio Turnpike. Units with private entries, open kitchens, entry closets, separate showers and window coverings.
1 of 19
Last updated May 15 at 06:27pm
1 Unit Available
311 Bucknell Ct
311 Bucknell Ct, Broadview Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
1592 sqft
Wonderful townhouse available for rent in New Hampton! Open first floor layout w/ 2 story foyer, vaulted great room, spacious eat-in kitchen offering all appliances & a convenient powder room.
Results within 10 miles of North Royalton
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
$
10 Units Available
Redwood Valley City
1254 A Marks Road, Valley City, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,322
1332 sqft
Conveniently located just north of Medina and near Mill Stream Run Reservation. Smoke-free modern units with private garages and many interior upgrades. Two full bathrooms.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
Detroit - Shoreway
7 Units Available
Edison at Gordon Square
6060 Father Caruso Dr, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,877
1114 sqft
Front and center. The Edison at Gordon Square combines upscale urban living with an irresistibly eclectic neighborhood charm.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 12 at 12:45am
Contact for Availability
Redwood Brunswick
1254 Marks Rd, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,206
1206 sqft
Plum Creek by Redwood is one of Brunswick Township's newest and most distinctive apartment home communities. Each apartment home features two bedrooms, two full bathrooms, a flexible den in select units and a private attached two-car garage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 12 at 12:25am
5 Units Available
Williamsburg Townhomes Rental Homes
6636 Deerfield Dr, Northfield, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1150 sqft
Two-story townhomes located right across from Cuyahoga Valley National Park and the Towpath Trail. Newly renovated kitchens with sleek, modern finishes. 24-hour fitness center, indoor and outdoor pools and attached garages.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
Lake West Apartments
10507 Lake Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,175
1100 sqft
Welcome to Lake West Apartments, centrally located in the Edgewater Park neighborhood in Cleveland! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit lakewestapt.com.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated May 17 at 02:29pm
$
Tremont
5 Units Available
The Tappan
1633 Auburn Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1070 sqft
Following the restorations of Fairmont Creamery, Wagner Awning, and Mueller Lofts, Sustainable Community Associates challenged itself to imagine a new construction project that would embody the best elements of historic buildings within a brand new
Verified
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 12:23pm
8 Units Available
Aspen Lake
4502 Grand Lake Dr, Brunswick, OH
2 Bedrooms
$980
1025 sqft
Amenities for active residents include an outdoor pool with sundeck, pond, fitness center and playground. Cable-ready units with private entries, washers/dryers and separate dining rooms. Minutes to downtown Cleveland.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 06:30am
7 Units Available
Columbia Square
4122 Columbia Sq, North Olmsted, OH
2 Bedrooms
$889
856 sqft
The sun always seems to be shining down on Columbia Square Apartments. This charming community offers outstanding 1 and 2 bedroom suites with several unique floor plans to suit everyones needs.
1 of 13
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Tremont
1 Unit Available
1018 Starkweather Avenue
1018 Starkweather Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1018 Starkweather Avenue Available 08/01/20 Single Family Home in Tremont - - 2 bedroom/2 bathroom space - Central air - Private and spacious backyard - Off-street parking for 2 vehicles - 2nd floor loft (RLNE2595126)
1 of 30
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
1951 West 26th St
1951 West 26th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,697
952 sqft
1951 W 26th - Incredible 2 bed 2 bath Ohio City Condo! $1,697 rent / $850 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1 pets OK under 20 lbs with additional deposit, no exceptions, HOA rules 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All
1 of 6
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Edgewater
1 Unit Available
1330 West 89th St
1330 West 89th Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$900
2257 sqft
2 bedroom pristine rental in a sought after area has become available. Side by side. Recently remodeled and ready for a new tenant. Send an e-mail or call Lister- Steve Baird neorealestategroup@gmail.com or 1440 299-7626.
1 of 21
Last updated June 12 at 11:09am
Ohio City
1 Unit Available
4309 Lorain Ave
4309 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,500
2200 sqft
Welcome to 4309 Lorain Avenue, an incredibly unique 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom apartment in the heart of Ohio City. With a 2,200 sqft open floorplan, 20 ft ceilings, and tons of natural light, you won't find another space quite like this.
1 of 22
Last updated June 12 at 07:04am
Detroit - Shoreway
1 Unit Available
1350 W 61st St
1350 West 61st Street, Cleveland, OH
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
1550 sqft
Note: Photos include current and some photos take last year. You won't see another rental opportunity like this.
1 of 8
Last updated June 11 at 08:15pm
Lakewood
1 Unit Available
1364 Bonnieview Avenue
1364 Bonnieview Avenue, Lakewood, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
900 sqft
Unit type: Apartment; Number of bedrooms: 2; Number of bathrooms: 2; Square footage: 900; Parking: 1 Car Outdoor Parking; Monthly rent: $1500.00; IMRID24103
Similar Pages
North Royalton 1 BedroomsNorth Royalton 2 BedroomsNorth Royalton 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsNorth Royalton Accessible ApartmentsNorth Royalton Apartments with Balcony
North Royalton Apartments with GarageNorth Royalton Apartments with GymNorth Royalton Apartments with Hardwood FloorsNorth Royalton Apartments with Parking
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OHWestlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OH
Cleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHParma Heights, OHRocky River, OHNorth Ridgeville, OHElyria, OHMedina, OH