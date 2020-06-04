4412 Alpha Avenue

Amenities
To schedule a showing , click the link belwo
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1867882?source=iframe&companyID=20461
Just updated- bright and spacious, this 2BD UP home has so much to offer!
Large Updated Kitchen with Stove and Frig. with enclosed private porch right off Kitchen!
Large Dining Room with Built-ins!
Opens to Large Living Room with new carpet!
2 Bedrooms with neutral carpet!
Updated Bath with Tub/Shower!
Private front porch off Living Room.
Large basement with separate laundry hook-up and storage!
2 car-garage with your own space!
Near I-77 and Downtown!
Not Sec. 8 Approved.
For more information and to schedule a private showing, email
David@iip-management.com
OR Call/Text 440-781-6174
Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.