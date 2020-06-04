All apartments in Newburgh Heights
Newburgh Heights, OH
4412 Alpha Avenue
Last updated June 4 2020 at 12:48 PM

4412 Alpha Avenue

4412 Alpha Avenue · (216) 208-8127
Location

4412 Alpha Avenue, Newburgh Heights, OH 44105
South Broadway

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$600

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1001 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
carpet
range
To schedule a showing , click the link belwo
https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1867882?source=iframe&companyID=20461

Just updated- bright and spacious, this 2BD UP home has so much to offer!
Large Updated Kitchen with Stove and Frig. with enclosed private porch right off Kitchen!
Large Dining Room with Built-ins!
Opens to Large Living Room with new carpet!
2 Bedrooms with neutral carpet!
Updated Bath with Tub/Shower!
Private front porch off Living Room.
Large basement with separate laundry hook-up and storage!
2 car-garage with your own space!
Near I-77 and Downtown!
Not Sec. 8 Approved.
For more information and to schedule a private showing, email
David@iip-management.com
OR Call/Text 440-781-6174

Rental Terms: Rent: $600, Application Fee: $45, Security Deposit: $600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4412 Alpha Avenue have any available units?
4412 Alpha Avenue has a unit available for $600 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 4412 Alpha Avenue have?
Some of 4412 Alpha Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4412 Alpha Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4412 Alpha Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4412 Alpha Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4412 Alpha Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Newburgh Heights.
Does 4412 Alpha Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4412 Alpha Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4412 Alpha Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4412 Alpha Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4412 Alpha Avenue have a pool?
No, 4412 Alpha Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4412 Alpha Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4412 Alpha Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4412 Alpha Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4412 Alpha Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4412 Alpha Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 4412 Alpha Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.
