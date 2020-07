Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage

Complete remodel in 2020. New kitchen, bathroom and new floors throughout. With 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom upstairs and a Garage and storage as well as another bathroom facility and small “bedroom” in the basement makes this a great place for the small family looking for a great place to call home!