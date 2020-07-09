Mallard's Crossing Apartments

Lease Length: 3-18 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $375 for 1 pet; $525 for 2 pets.
limit: 2 pets per home.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: No reptiles or exotic animals. Bird or fish welcome. Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons. Breed restrictions include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman, Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Wolf Dog Hybrids, Pitbull Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, Pit Bull Bordeaux, and Fila Brasileiro. We reserve the right to additional breeds at any time.