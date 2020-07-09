All apartments in Medina
Mallard's Crossing Apartments
Last updated July 14 2020 at 1:03 AM

Mallard's Crossing Apartments

4004 E Normandy Park Dr · (330) 359-1778
Location

4004 E Normandy Park Dr, Medina, OH 44256

Price and availability

VERIFIED 18 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 03-C7 · Avail. Aug 17

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 19-S5 · Avail. Sep 28

$1,004

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 942 sqft

Unit 02-B3 · Avail. Sep 15

$1,035

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 814 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 20-T1 · Avail. Jul 17

$1,040

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Unit 05-E6 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,055

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1082 sqft

Unit 06-F4 · Avail. Sep 13

$1,065

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 922 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Mallard's Crossing Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
garage
parking
pool
24hr gym
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
cc payments
clubhouse
concierge
dog park
e-payments
guest parking
internet access
internet cafe
online portal
package receiving
playground
smoke-free community
volleyball court
WELCOME TO MALLARD'S CROSSING APARTMENTS

Your new home awaits at Mallard’s Crossing Apartments in Medina, Ohio. Our charming community is just minutes away from downtown Medina Square and Lake Medina. We are conveniently located within walking distances of many restaurants, shopping, and entertainment. With effortless access to freeways, getting where you need to be, has never been easier.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $299 to $799
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish
fee: $375 for 1 pet; $525 for 2 pets.
limit: 2 pets per home.
rent: $35/month per pet.
restrictions: No reptiles or exotic animals. Bird or fish welcome. Fish tanks are not to exceed 55 gallons. Breed restrictions include Akita, Alaskan Malamute, Chow, Doberman, Pinscher, German Shepherd, Great Dane, Husky, Rottweiler, Saint Bernard, Wolf Dog Hybrids, Pitbull Terriers, American Pit Bull Terriers, American or Irish Staffordshire Terriers, Bull Terriers, Pit Bulls, American Bull Dogs, Pit Bull Bordeaux, and Fila Brasileiro. We reserve the right to additional breeds at any time.
Parking Details: Parking Lot;Garage.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Mallard's Crossing Apartments have any available units?
Mallard's Crossing Apartments has 10 units available starting at $1,004 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Mallard's Crossing Apartments have?
Some of Mallard's Crossing Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Mallard's Crossing Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Mallard's Crossing Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Mallard's Crossing Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Mallard's Crossing Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Mallard's Crossing Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Mallard's Crossing Apartments offers parking.
Does Mallard's Crossing Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Mallard's Crossing Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Mallard's Crossing Apartments have a pool?
Yes, Mallard's Crossing Apartments has a pool.
Does Mallard's Crossing Apartments have accessible units?
Yes, Mallard's Crossing Apartments has accessible units.
Does Mallard's Crossing Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Mallard's Crossing Apartments has units with dishwashers.
Does Mallard's Crossing Apartments have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Mallard's Crossing Apartments has units with air conditioning.
