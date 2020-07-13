152 Apartments for rent in Mayfield Heights, OH with parking
If you're looking for pleasant stability, how can you beat a city that keeps the same leader for 28 years? First elected in 1965, Ross DeJohn served as Mayfield Heights mayor until 1993, when he was finally handed a sausage and put out to pasture.
Located a short drive from downtown Cleveland, Mayfield Heights is part of the cluster of eastside metro suburbs. The town's busy main drag might lead you to think that the place is all about retail and business, but that's only half the story. Take some turn offs and you'll discover a warren of tree-lined side streets that are simply packed with well-established family neighborhoods. There's a reason this is a popular address, and it's not just proximity to the big city. See more
Parking can be at a premium in some cities where spaces are challenging to find. Some Mayfield Heights apartments offer parking options, either outside in a common area or within a private garage.
Ask about the stipulations around the parking. Those may include how many guests are allowed and where tenants park.
Some apartments may only allow parking in front of your own unit. Guest parking may be in a common area for up to one person.
If parking is scarce, look around the area before you sign a lease. Ample street parking in a neighborhood championed for its safety is probably fine. However, it’s probably not worth signing a lease if it means battling for daily parking for you and your guests.
Research whether you need a city permit to park in the neighborhood. Look into the associated costs and what to do about visitors who need parking.
Some tenants prefer garage parking near their units. However, an open-air lot may prove cheaper.
Keep in mind that the cost of wear and tear from parking outside can add up. It may be less expensive, in the long run, to look for an apartment with garage parking.