Apartment List
/
OH
/
maple heights
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 6:34 PM

143 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Maple Heights, OH

Finding an apartment in Maple Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5463 Clement Avenue
5463 Clement Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$975
1120 sqft
To Schedule a viewing click the link below: https://homes.rently.com/homes-for-rent/properties/1916986?source=marketing Freshly painted,with a mix of wood floors and new carpet, this home offers a large kitchen with eat-in area.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
20506 Clare Ave
20506 Clare Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1100 sqft
20506 Clare Ave Available 07/01/20 Newly Updated Single Family Home 2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom - A single family with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom with Rec Room To view or for more information, please contact Rhonda Jackson at 216-703-3023 or

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5123 Stanley Ave
5123 Stanley Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$850
812 sqft
Bungalow, 3 bdrm 1 ba - (RLNE5756647)

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19040 McCracken
19040 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$925
971 sqft
19040 McCracken Rd., Maple Hts. - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom bungalow with updated eat-in kitchen and newer kitchen appliances. Freshly painted throughout with beautiful large picture window in living room and updated bathroom.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5444 Grasmere Ave
5444 Grasmere Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A MONUMENT PROPERTY: 5444 Grasmere Avenue - COMING SOON! - For fastest showing appointment, please visit our website at www.monumentmgt.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
14119 ROCKSIDE RD
14119 Rockside Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$950
1209 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
2 Bedroom, 1 Ba, Cape Cod - (RLNE5857777)

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
19811 LIBBY RD
19811 Libby Road, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$850
715 sqft
- (RLNE5814624)

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 07:09pm
1 Unit Available
14902 Krems Ave
14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$950
1230 sqft
14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home! Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5441 Hollywood Avenue
5441 Hollywood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
1913 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
1 Unit Available
5178 Homewood Avenue
5178 Homewood Avenue, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,150
2067 sqft
STATUS: Available. Rently self-showing. Section 8: NOT Accepted EDEN: NOT Accepted CONTACT: 216Rents.com 216.201.9114. Rently Self-Showing 216.208.6565.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 10:24pm
1 Unit Available
20514 Mountville Drive
20514 Mountville Drive, Maple Heights, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,298
1531 sqft
SECTION 8 is ACCEPTED! Freshly renovated. New kitchen with new stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. New bathroom, with new tile shower and fixtures. Washer and dryer. Amazing Location.

1 of 32

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
17501 Mccracken Rd
17501 Mccracken Road, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$895
1252 sqft
17501 McCracken, Maple Hts - 3 bed 1 bath single family home! $895 rent / $895 deposit $25 application fee per adult 1-2 pets OK with pet screening and pet fee NO CMHA / NO SMOKING 1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing All

1 of 14

Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
5214 Thomas Street
5214 Thomas Street, Maple Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
3 Bed 1 Bath Waiting For You! - 3 bed 1 bath Maple Heights home. Updated and well kept.Tenant pays all utilities. Stove and fridge included, and Washer dryer hookup provided. Home has central air, fenced in backyard and partially finished basement.

1 of 30

Last updated July 19 at 09:11am
1 Unit Available
19501 Maple Heights Blvd
19501 Maple Heights Boulevard, Maple Heights, OH
2 Bedrooms
$930
754 sqft
FOR SALE OWNER FINANCED!! NO RENTAL INQUIRIES!! FOE SALE BY OWNER!! - OUR MOTTO IS TURNING RENTERS INTO HOMEOWNERS. If you can swing a hammer this might be the property for you! The property sales price is $29,500.
Results within 1 mile of Maple Heights

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:38pm
Garfield Heights
1 Unit Available
13416 Granger Road
13416 Granger Road, Garfield Heights, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1186 sqft
To Schedule A Viewing Click The Link Below https://homes.rently.
Results within 5 miles of Maple Heights
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Buckeye - Shaker
3 Units Available
The Residences at Shaker Square
12701 Shaker Blvd, Cleveland, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$684
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$755
800 sqft
Enjoy a top-notch living experience specifically catered to you. With the widest variety of floor plans available in the area, from studios to three-bedrooms, you're bound to fin the perfect newly-renovated luxury suite for you.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
12 Units Available
Solon Club Apartments
26463 Solon Rd, Oakwood, OH
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$815
515 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$940
700 sqft
Homes feature update appliances and plush carpeting. Community highlights include a picnic area, theater room, and fitness center. Close to Hawthorne Valley Country Club. Minutes from I-271 and I-480.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Sussex
7 Units Available
Upstairs at Van Aken
20100 Walker Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,405
793 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1507 sqft
Retreat Upstairs at Van Aken. Situated within Shaker Height’s new downtown—Upstairs offers a generous and contemporary collection of apartments designed for living well.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
Buckeye - Shaker
7 Units Available
The Vista at Shaker Square
12600 Shaker Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
Studio
$487
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$652
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$768
820 sqft
Live just minutes away from Cleveland's premier shopping and dining district—Buckeye-Shaker. Upgrade to a vibrant, active lifestyle with a variety of floor plan options at The Vista at Shaker Square.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
7 Units Available
Aristocrat Communities
3311 Warrensville Center Rd, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
820 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1082 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near I-271 and I-480 near Shaker Heights amenities, including golf course and John Carroll University. An eclectic community with open floor plans. On-site clubhouse, covered parking, and fitness center. Close to bus lines.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
6 Units Available
Fairway-Marchmont Terrace
3310 Warrensville Center Road, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$790
574 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$900
1114 sqft
Situated at 3310 & 3270 Warrensville Center Rd., this beautiful complex offers one- and two-bedroom apartments. Amenities include a full appliance package, onsite laundry facilities, short-term lease options and more.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mercer
2 Units Available
North Park Terrace
20550 University Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$875
1030 sqft
Welcome to North Park Terrace Apartments, located next to John Carroll University in University Heights! For more information, photos, and to fill out an online application, please visit nparkapt.
Verified

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 06:26pm
Moreland
16 Units Available
Moreland Manor
15715 Van Aken Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$710
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$840
1100 sqft
This community offers one, two, and three-bedroom floor plans. Just minutes from dining, shopping, and entertainment, these units offer a series of convenient amenities, including covered parking, close proximity to the bus line and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 06:16pm
28 Units Available
Colton House
20875 Chagrin Boulevard, Shaker Heights, OH
1 Bedroom
$800
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
850 sqft
Located minutes from I-480 and I-270 near the golf courses and college. Each home offers views. On-site clubhouse, pool and covered parking provided. Private and secure storage available. Pet-friendly.
What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Maple Heights, OH

Finding an apartment in Maple Heights that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Maple Heights 2 BedroomsMaple Heights 3 BedroomsMaple Heights Apartments with Balcony
Maple Heights Apartments with GarageMaple Heights Apartments with Hardwood FloorsMaple Heights Apartments with Parking
Maple Heights Apartments with Washer-DryerMaple Heights Dog Friendly ApartmentsMaple Heights Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Cleveland, OHAkron, OHShaker Heights, OHParma, OHNorth Royalton, OHStrongsville, OHLakewood, OHStow, OHBrunswick, OHCuyahoga Falls, OH
Westlake, OHNorth Olmsted, OHCleveland Heights, OHKent, OHWooster, OHMayfield Heights, OHCanton, OHLorain, OHLyndhurst, OHWilloughby, OH
Warren, OHNorth Canton, OHBedford, OHSouth Euclid, OHChagrin Falls, OHWarrensville Heights, OHTwinsburg, OHGarfield Heights, OHMoreland Hills, OHFairlawn, OH

Apartments Near Colleges

Kent State University at KentCase Western Reserve University
Cleveland State UniversityNotre Dame College
The College of Wooster