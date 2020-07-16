All apartments in Maple Heights
5590 Lafayette Ave
5590 Lafayette Ave

5590 Lafayette Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5590 Lafayette Avenue, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Amenities

5590 Lafayette Ave, Maple Hts - 5 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home

$925 rent / $925 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
PETS OK
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).

This charming colonial offers a chance at a really lovely home! This home features a bright living room, dining room, & kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The second floor has 4 of the bedroom & the full bath with a tub/shower combo & vanity. The finished attic/5th bedroom offers plenty of additional living space & storage. The unfinished basement offers washer/dryer hook-ups & storage space. This home also offers plenty off street parking, Central Air, & a back deck to sit back and relax on!

Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Dishwasher on site only, but stove/fridge can be provided for $80/month appliance fee.

Serious inquiries only

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

