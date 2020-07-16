Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly parking air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking

5590 Lafayette Ave, Maple Hts - 5 Bed 1 Bath Single Family Home



$925 rent / $925 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

PETS OK

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first-month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).



This charming colonial offers a chance at a really lovely home! This home features a bright living room, dining room, & kitchen with lots of cabinet space. The second floor has 4 of the bedroom & the full bath with a tub/shower combo & vanity. The finished attic/5th bedroom offers plenty of additional living space & storage. The unfinished basement offers washer/dryer hook-ups & storage space. This home also offers plenty off street parking, Central Air, & a back deck to sit back and relax on!



Resident pays all utilities including water/sewer/trash, gas and electric and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Dishwasher on site only, but stove/fridge can be provided for $80/month appliance fee.



Serious inquiries only