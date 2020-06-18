Amenities
20911 Watson Rd, Maple Hts - 3 Bed 1 Bath Home!
We must have city rental compliance before move-in. This may require 21-45 days, so all move-in dates scheduled will be tentative.
$925 Rent / $925 Deposit
$25 application fee per adult
PETS OK
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable set up fee paid at lease signing
All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application before being process (found on our website directly on the app). Even if you have NO pets - it must be filled out. One time, non-refundable pet fee of $200-300 per animal applies to all pets & must be paid prior to or when you pay your first month rent. (No fee for qualified assistance animals).
This home has been given a fresh new update! The home features new flooring, freshly painted walls, updated kitchen & bath & much more! There's a large living room, a kitchen with tile backsplash, oak cabinets & dishwasher on site for resident to use, as well as 2 bedrooms & the updated full bath all on the main floor! And upstairs is a spacious master bedroom! The home also has a full basement with washer/dryer hookups, a detached single car garage and a large backyard perfect for enjoying these warm summer days & evenings! Don’t wait to make this your new home!
Resident pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care/snow removal as well. Dishwasher only appliance on site, but stove/fridge can be provided for $80/month appliance fee. Serious inquiries only