14902 Krems Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities pet friendly parking garage

14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home!



Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.



$950 rent / $950 deposit

$25 application fee per adult

1-2 Pets OK with non-refundable pet deposit

NO CMHA / NO SMOKING

1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.



All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out.



This spacious home has everything to offer! Property features a bright living room, and an eat in kitchen boasting with natural light! The kitchen has newer flooring, and tons of cabinet space. No appliances provided, but we can provide a stove/fridge for $50/month appliance fee! There are 3 bedrooms, with great closet space! The upstairs master/dormer is carpeted, and has tons of space! 1 bath with a tub/shower combo, along with a vanity sink. The basement is unfinished, but offers additional storage space, and washer/dryer hook ups.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water/ sewer, gas, electric, and lawn care maintenance/snow removal.