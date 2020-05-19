All apartments in Maple Heights
Last updated May 19 2020 at 12:13 AM

14902 Krems Ave

14902 Krems Avenue · (216) 456-3855
Location

14902 Krems Avenue, Maple Heights, OH 44137

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$950

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1230 sqft

Amenities

14902 Krems - Maple Heights, Spacious 3 bed 1 bath home!

Move in date must be scheduled 21-45 days out from deposit placement to receive City compliance, as required by the City of Maple Heights.

$950 rent / $950 deposit
$25 application fee per adult
1-2 Pets OK with non-refundable pet deposit
NO CMHA / NO SMOKING
1 time $49 non-refundable setup fee paid at lease signing.

All applicants are required to fill out a PetScreening application, found on our website directly on the application before being processed. Even if you have NO pets - this application must be filled out.

This spacious home has everything to offer! Property features a bright living room, and an eat in kitchen boasting with natural light! The kitchen has newer flooring, and tons of cabinet space. No appliances provided, but we can provide a stove/fridge for $50/month appliance fee! There are 3 bedrooms, with great closet space! The upstairs master/dormer is carpeted, and has tons of space! 1 bath with a tub/shower combo, along with a vanity sink. The basement is unfinished, but offers additional storage space, and washer/dryer hook ups.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities including water/ sewer, gas, electric, and lawn care maintenance/snow removal.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14902 Krems Ave have any available units?
14902 Krems Ave has a unit available for $950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 14902 Krems Ave have?
Some of 14902 Krems Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14902 Krems Ave currently offering any rent specials?
14902 Krems Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14902 Krems Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 14902 Krems Ave is pet friendly.
Does 14902 Krems Ave offer parking?
Yes, 14902 Krems Ave does offer parking.
Does 14902 Krems Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14902 Krems Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14902 Krems Ave have a pool?
No, 14902 Krems Ave does not have a pool.
Does 14902 Krems Ave have accessible units?
No, 14902 Krems Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 14902 Krems Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 14902 Krems Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14902 Krems Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 14902 Krems Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
