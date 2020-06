Amenities

recently renovated air conditioning range refrigerator

Unit Amenities air conditioning range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8

For sale or rent. Rent for $950 section 8 OK or for sale for $72,900, see linting #4171079. New furnace with central air. Ready to move-in. Freshly painted interior. 2 bedrooms on the 1st floor and a huge master bedroom on the 2nd floor. Eat-in kitchen with the stove and refrigerator included. Updated electrical box. Large basement with loads of storage.