Loveland, OH
Waterford Place
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:37 PM

Waterford Place

9630 Waterford Pl · (346) 214-5343
Location

9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH 45140

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 9602205 · Avail. now

$1,050

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 763 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9621103 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,205

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 9610104 · Avail. Aug 25

$1,210

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1066 sqft

Unit 9614207 · Avail. Aug 22

$1,225

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1161 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Waterford Place.

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
furnished
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
extra storage
fireplace
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
package receiving
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
car wash area
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
hot tub
internet access
online portal
Tucked away off of I-71, Waterford Place apartments located in Loveland, OH northeast of Cincinnati is a peaceful retreat situated on 26 acres offering apartment homes built like custom designed condominiums with premium interior features and abundant living space. It is all here in Symmes Township...dining, shopping, entertainment and much more. Waterford Place is the place to live!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 (one pet) $150 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month (one pet) $30/month (two pets)
restrictions: Weight limit 70 lbs. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pit Bull/Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, German Shepherds, or Bloodhounds.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Waterford Place have any available units?
Waterford Place has 12 units available starting at $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Loveland, OH?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Loveland Rent Report.
What amenities does Waterford Place have?
Some of Waterford Place's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Waterford Place currently offering any rent specials?
Waterford Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Waterford Place pet-friendly?
Yes, Waterford Place is pet friendly.
Does Waterford Place offer parking?
Yes, Waterford Place offers parking.
Does Waterford Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, Waterford Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Waterford Place have a pool?
Yes, Waterford Place has a pool.
Does Waterford Place have accessible units?
No, Waterford Place does not have accessible units.
Does Waterford Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Waterford Place has units with dishwashers.
