Waterford Place

Lease Length: 3-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 (one pet) $150 (two pets)
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $20/month (one pet) $30/month (two pets)
restrictions: Weight limit 70 lbs. No Dobermans, Rottweilers, Pit Bull/Staffordshire Terriers, Chows, German Shepherds, or Bloodhounds.
Parking Details: Garage lot.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.