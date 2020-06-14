41 Apartments for rent in Loveland, OH with garage
There's a lot to love in Loveland! Okay, so it may not be the fancy summer playground of Ohio's rich and famous anymore like it once was, but Loveland is still a charming little place to call home. Loveland was known as the "Little Switzerland of the Miami Valley" in the first years after it was founded in the early 1800s.
According to the 2010 U.S. Census, Loveland is home to 12,081 people. Yet this small town manages to straddle the borders of three counties: Hamilton, Clermont and Warren. It's a mostly residential city, sometimes called a "bedroom community," (but hey, it has kitchens, bathrooms and living rooms too!) It also has plenty of restaurants and shopping. Loveland is a part of the greater Cincinnati area, with the northern edge of the metropolis about 15 miles to the southwest. Downtown Cincy is a 23-mile drive away, or about 30 minutes down I-71. Walking will take you about six and half hours. We're not sure how long it will take to paddle a canoe, but please let us know. See more
Loveland apartments with garages are sometimes more expensive than other options. However, they may make more financial sense in the long run.
Weather, break-ins, and daily struggles to find a space can take a toll financially and physically. Remember that even cities in mild climates experience issues like salt air, tornadoes, hail, falling branches from storms, and other issues.
It’s also possible to score an auto insurance reduction if you park in a garage. Ask your insurance provider about any deals or discounts that could trim money off the cost of your monthly bill.
Before signing a lease, ask the landlord or property manager about any restrictions on garage use. It’s important to know if there are enough spaces for tenants and visitors and what happens if the garage is full. If you’re moving into an apartment inside a home, ask about any conditions on its use and if storage is allowed.