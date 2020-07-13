53 Apartments for rent in Loveland, OH with pool

Apartment List
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Landen
Mallard Crossing
9980 Hanover Way, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,037
938 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,517
1407 sqft
Luxury community with fully equipped kitchens, complete with ample cabinet space and modern appliances. Conveniently located with easy access to parks, schools, shopping, entertainment, and downtown Cincinnati.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Waterford Place
9630 Waterford Pl, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,050
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,205
1245 sqft
Just off I-71 and I-275. Near schools and shopping areas. Apartments feature wood-grain flooring, 9-foot ceilings, and oak cabinets. Fireplaces and vaulted ceilings available. On-site pool, tennis courts, fitness center, and car washing station.
Verified

1 of 170

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
$
26 Units Available
Landen
Nantucket
3569 Nantucket Cir, Loveland, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,020
667 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,905
1578 sqft
Designer kitchens with GE stainless steel appliances, islands, and abundant natural light. Designer cabinetry with glass curios. Community amenities include putting green, shuffleboard table, basketball and volleyball courts. Pet friendly.
Results within 1 mile of Loveland

1 of 19

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
9105 Dominion Circle
9105 Dominion Circle, Hamilton County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1486 sqft
3 Bedroom Townhouse in Sycamore Station! This excellent location is convenient to Hwys, Shopping & Dining.
Results within 5 miles of Loveland
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:27pm
12 Units Available
Montgomery
Olde Montgomery
7950 Village Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,025
880 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1306 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,735
2172 sqft
Luxury amenities abound: Olympic-sized pool, lakes and fountains, game room, and fiber-optic ready apartments. Spacious floor plans offer ample natural light, crown molding and upgrades like fireplaces and furnished apartments.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Sterling Lakes
7520 Placid Lake Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,100
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1266 sqft
Enjoy peaceful lakeside living near shopping and dining. On-site amenities include resort-like pool, sundeck, and tennis, basketball, and sand volleyball courts. Full-size washers and dryer connections provided. High ceilings in each unit.
Verified

1 of 80

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Sixteen Mile Stand
Harper's Point
8713 Harper Point Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,015
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
984 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1425 sqft
One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with walk-in closets, washer/dryer, and patio/balcony. Community has one-mile walking trail, full-service pub with Wi-Fi, lakeside pool and beach, tennis courts, and more. Near Weller Park. Close to I-275.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
12 Units Available
Landen
Falls at Landen
7401 Landen Falls Dr, Maineville, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,078
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,288
1270 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,598
1360 sqft
A short distance from I-71 and Columbia Road. Homes feature a gas fireplace, a modern kitchen with appliances and a private patio or deck. Community includes a pub, a pool and a playground.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
31 Units Available
Somerset at Deerfield
8502 Sugar Maple Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,020
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1243 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,818
1507 sqft
Homes featuring breakfast bars, bay windows, modern kitchens and fireplaces. Pet-friendly, with such community amenities as a resort-style pool, a 24-hour fitness center and tennis courts. Five minutes away from Deerfield Towne Center.
Verified

1 of 58

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Bishop's Gate
8075 Somerset Chase, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,176
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,380
1330 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,284
1553 sqft
Thoughtfully designed apartments with vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and walk-in closets. Concierge service available. Enjoy a fitness center, library and tennis court on-site. Near I-275. Close to Blue Ash Sports Center and Sharon Woods.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
7 Units Available
Mulberry
Millcroft Apartments & Townhomes
10 Commons Dr, Milford, OH
1 Bedroom
$869
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1050 sqft
Close to Delco Plaza Shopping Center and Scene75 Entertainment Center. Also convenient to I-275. One- and two-bedroom apartments and townhomes in a tranquil wooded setting. Property offers a half-court basketball, swimming pool and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated July 13 at 12:07pm
11 Units Available
The Grandstone
6022 Deerfield Blvd, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,440
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
1176 sqft
A resort-style community in a walkabout area near Mason. On-site amenities include a large swimming pool, gourmet outdoor kitchen and a fire pit. Updated interiors, plush amenities, and an exercise and fitness area provided.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
10 Units Available
Landen
Island Club
7411 Clubhouse Dr, Maineville, OH
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1000 sqft
Minutes from I-71 and area dining and shopping. These luxury apartments feature full-size washer and dryer connections, open kitchens, and cathedral ceilings. Resort-like swimming pool, fitness center, and clubhouse available.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Sharonville
McCauly Crossing
10135 Crossing Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,049
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
971 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1300 sqft
A gated community with a sparkling pool, volleyball courts and a fishing lake, close to downtown Cincinnati. Homes feature vaulted ceilings, fireplaces and fully equipped kitchens.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated July 9 at 09:03pm
Contact for Availability
Wellington Place
8770 Wales Dr, Cincinnati, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,149
1100 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1100 sqft
Two-bedroom homes with private entrances, fully equipped kitchens and spacious floor plans. Residents have access to a sparkling pool and a well-equipped fitness center. Downtown Cincinnati is merely 15 minutes away.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
3 Units Available
MeadowView Townhomes
100 Country Lake Dr, Goshen, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1145 sqft
With some of the largest floor plans on the market, MeadowView Townhomes offers open and spacious 3 bedroom townhomes at a reasonable price! In-home amenities include large walk-in closets, gorgeous updated kitchens and a WASHER & DRYER IN EVERY

1 of 19

Last updated June 25 at 05:37pm
1 Unit Available
1076 Weeping Willow Lane
1076 Weeping Willow Ln, Warren County, OH
4 Bedrooms
$1,845
1770 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

1 of 30

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
7492 Mansion Circle
7492 Mansion Circle, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1405 sqft
Beautiful move in ready townhouse on quiet street. 3 bedroom 3 bath completely renovated. Landscaping community. Convenient location to Mason Montgomery Road! Stainless appliances! 2 car garage. Lots of natural sun light.

1 of 31

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
Montgomery
10837 Fallsington Court
10837 Fallsington Court, Blue Ash, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
Totally Remodeled in 2020, Really Totally, Awesome, You Newer See Any-other Like This One, Modern, Italian Inspired Design. Open and Airy, End Unit w/Attached Garage.

1 of 10

Last updated July 13 at 08:41am
1 Unit Available
Latitude at Deerfield Crossing I & II
5265 Natorp Blvd, Mason, OH
3 Bedrooms
$2,019
1851 sqft
Luxury Condo 3-bedroom unit for rent with a big living room. Bedrooms and Living Room all have amazing lake views. 2.5 bathrooms, total 1851 sqft.

1 of 27

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
1 Unit Available
5408 Harbourwatch
5408 Harbourwatch Way, Warren County, OH
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1504 sqft
Great Location, 3 Bedroom, 2 Full Bathrooms Condominium, With Amazing Pond view. Neutral Colors, Vaulted Ceiling, New flooring in Kitchen, Laundry rm and Bathrooms.Garage, Nice Community with Tennis Court, Swimming pool & Walking trail.
Results within 10 miles of Loveland
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
11 Units Available
Palmera Apartments
6965 Palmera Dr, Mason, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,150
953 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1236 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near area grocery stores, entertainment, and schools. Apartments feature climate-controlled, secured buildings, wood-grain floors, and chef-ready kitchens. On-site resort-like pool, cyber cafe, and coffee bar. Near I-75 and I-71.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 13 at 12:44pm
16 Units Available
Savoy at the Streets of West Chester
6120 Village Center Ave, Olde West Chester, OH
1 Bedroom
$1,303
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,633
1273 sqft
New luxury apartments with lots of updates, including the 7,000-square-foot Resident Retreat. High ceilings, custom two-tone painting, and chef-ready kitchens in every apartment. On-site athletic center and resort-like pool.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated July 13 at 12:40pm
32 Units Available
Springs at Liberty Township
7181 Liberty Centre Dr, Wetherington, OH
Studio
$888
591 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,217
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1119 sqft
Springs at Liberty Township are luxury, pet-friendly apartments with all the upgrades: wood-look flooring, granite countertops, thoughtful floor plans and stainless kitchen appliances. Complex is convenient to I-75.

July 2020 Loveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Loveland Rent Report. Loveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

July 2020 Loveland Rent Report

Welcome to the July 2020 Loveland Rent Report. Loveland rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Loveland rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Loveland rents declined over the past month

Loveland rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up slightly by 1.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Loveland stand at $909 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,194 for a two-bedroom. Loveland's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.8%, as well as the national average of 0.2%.

    Rents rising across cities in Ohio

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Loveland, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Ohio, 7 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.8% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Columbus is the most expensive of all Ohio's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $973; of the 10 largest cities in Ohio that we have data for, Cleveland and Youngstown, where two-bedrooms go for $781 and $726, are the only two major cities in the state to see rents fall year-over-year (-0.6% and -0.5%).
    • Lorain, Hamilton, and Dayton have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.2%, 1.3%, and 1.1%, respectively).

    Loveland rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased slightly in Loveland, other large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Loveland is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Loveland's median two-bedroom rent of $1,194 is slightly above the national average of $1,192. Nationwide, rents have held steady over the past year.
    • While Loveland's rents rose slightly over the past year, the city of Phoenix also saw an increase of 1.9%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Loveland than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,035, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Loveland.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Cincinnati
    $650
    $860
    0
    0.2%
    Hamilton
    $640
    $840
    0.2%
    1.3%
    Middletown
    $690
    $900
    0.1%
    0.5%
    Fairfield
    $840
    $1,110
    -0.2%
    0.7%
    Covington
    $620
    $810
    0
    -14.5%
    Florence
    $750
    $990
    1%
    0.9%
    Newport
    $620
    $820
    -0.1%
    -12%
    Loveland
    $910
    $1,190
    -0.1%
    1.1%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

