Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal ice maker oven range refrigerator cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center clubhouse internet cafe 24hr gym parking pool bbq/grill garage internet access tennis court on-site laundry 24hr laundry 24hr maintenance hot tub online portal

Welcome to Mallard Crossing Apartments in Loveland, OH, where we understand what it means to live the life you want in the city you love.



Your pet-friendly home features a state-of-the-art fitness center and rejuvenating pool to give you the energy you need to propel you through your busy day. Enjoy our luxurious clubhouse and internet cafe. Inside your spacious one, two or three bedroom home, you'll find well-equipped kitchens, walk-in closets, full-sized washers and dryers and private balconies or cozy patios to suit your lifestyle.



Conveniently located in the Loveland / Mason area, we’re a short drive from Downtown Cincinnati. Mallard Crossing is close to the Loveland Bike Trail, parks, schools, shopping, and the great entertainment. Immerse yourself in a collection of the latest upscale shopping, for the culinary curious you will enjoy gourmet dining, or delve into the exciting array of arts and entertainment options.



